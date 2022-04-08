https://sputniknews.com/20220408/hunter-bidens-lavish-life-on-the-taxpayers-dime-1094573955.html

Hunter Biden’s Lavish Life on the Taxpayer’s Dime

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the US aiming to replace Russian gas contracts after destroying Europe's...

Hunter Biden’s Lavish Life on the Taxpayer’s Dime On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Faran Fronczak talk about the U.S. aiming to replace Russian gas contracts after destroying Europe’s economy, the White House’s unashamed lies about corruption in the Biden family, and if Democrats can keep their voter base in the face of historical economic decline.

Guests:George Szamuely - Journalist | Will Eurocrats Face Backlash Over Ukraine First Policies?Tyler Nixon - Counselor at Law | Hunter Biden’s Lavish Life on the Taxpayer’s DimeIn the first hour, George Szamuely joined the show to talk about how harsh sanctions on Russia are hurting the Western European economy, how the US is trying to destroy Europe’s fuel market and replace Russian gas contracts, and if Eurocrats will face political backlash for ignoring the domestic consequences of waging economic war.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Tyler Nixon for a discussion on Democrat’s insistence for more Biden support despite the trail of lies during his campaign, the White House’s unashamed lies about Joe Biden’s corruption with son Hunter, and John Durham’s latest findings in his investigation into the Russiagate hoax.In the third hour, Jamarl and Faran talked about if Democrats can keep their historical voter base while on the verge of a recession, play ‘Who Got Canceled?’ and took your calls.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

