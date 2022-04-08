https://sputniknews.com/20220408/hotel-osama-daesh-forced-captives-in-syria-to-sing-remake-of-eagles-hit-1094587663.html

'Hotel Osama': Daesh Forced Captives in Syria to Sing Remake of Eagles' Hit

One of the lines in the song the captives were reportedly forced to sing appears to reference the murder of a British engineer in Iraq back in 2004. 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

Nicholas Henin, a journalist who was previously held by Daesh* has shed light on what the terrorists’ prisoners had to endure in captivity.Henin, who was abducted in 2013 while working in the Syrian city of Raqqa, shared his revelations while testifying as witness in the trial of El Shafee Elsheikh, a British citizen and alleged member of a Daesh cell known as the “Beatles” because of their accents.According to the BBC, the journalist revealed that captives were forced to sing a song they called “Hotel Osama”, a parody of “Hotel California” by the Eagles.The song in question reportedly contained lines such as "you will never leave/if you try, you will die".Elsheikh is suspected of being one of the “Beatles”members who were involved in the kidnapping, torture and beating of over 20 prisoners, and who beheaded four Americans whose deaths the perpetrators videotaped, the New York Post adds.Elsheikh stands trial in the United States, facing charges that include conspiracy to commit murder and kidnapping.His defence, however, reportedly insists that he was only a “simple” Daesh fighter and not a member of the cell in question.*Daesh, also known as ISIL and ISIS, is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and several other countries.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and several other countries.

