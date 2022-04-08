https://sputniknews.com/20220408/eu-approves-5th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-over-operation-in-ukraine-1094585109.html

EU Approves 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia Over Operation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine, the Council of the EU... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

"EU adopts fifth round of sanctions against Russia over its military aggression against Ukraine," the council said in a statement.The new package includes a series of measures "to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, and to limit the Kremlin’s resources for the aggression."The sanctions include a ban on purchasing, importing or transferring Russian coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU, on providing access to EU ports to vessels registered under the flag of Russia, and further export bans "targeting jet fuel and other goods such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment.""Furthermore, the Council decided to sanction companies whose products or technology have played a role in the invasion, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, proponents of disinformation and information manipulation ... as well as family members of already sanctioned individuals, in order to make sure that EU sanctions are not circumvented," the statement read.

