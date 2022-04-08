https://sputniknews.com/20220408/eu-approves-5th-package-of-sanctions-against-russia-over-operation-in-ukraine-1094585109.html
EU Approves 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia Over Operation in Ukraine
EU Approves 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia Over Operation in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine, the Council of the EU... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-08T09:24+0000
2022-04-08T09:24+0000
2022-04-08T09:25+0000
eu
russia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101424/63/1014246373_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_26ce9889eb11a160030124fab047c083.jpg
"EU adopts fifth round of sanctions against Russia over its military aggression against Ukraine," the council said in a statement.The new package includes a series of measures "to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, and to limit the Kremlin’s resources for the aggression."The sanctions include a ban on purchasing, importing or transferring Russian coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU, on providing access to EU ports to vessels registered under the flag of Russia, and further export bans "targeting jet fuel and other goods such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment.""Furthermore, the Council decided to sanction companies whose products or technology have played a role in the invasion, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, proponents of disinformation and information manipulation ... as well as family members of already sanctioned individuals, in order to make sure that EU sanctions are not circumvented," the statement read.
https://sputniknews.com/20220404/russia-may-increase-its-energy-exports-to-321-billion-despite-sanctions-report-says-1094469902.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101424/63/1014246373_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f32092efe3f01e3810ebe8a2f8571b31.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
eu, russia, sanctions
EU Approves 5th Package of Sanctions Against Russia Over Operation in Ukraine
09:24 GMT 08.04.2022 (Updated: 09:25 GMT 08.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union has approved the fifth package of sanctions against Russia over the special operation in Ukraine, the Council of the EU said on Friday.
"EU adopts fifth round of sanctions against Russia over its military aggression against Ukraine," the council said in a statement.
The new package includes a series of measures "to reinforce pressure on the Russian government and economy, and to limit the Kremlin’s resources for the aggression."
The sanctions include a ban on purchasing, importing or transferring Russian coal and other solid fossil fuels into the EU, on providing access to EU ports to vessels registered under the flag of Russia, and further export bans "targeting jet fuel and other goods such as quantum computers and advanced semiconductors, high-end electronics, software, sensitive machinery and transportation equipment."
"Furthermore, the Council decided to sanction companies whose products or technology have played a role in the invasion, key oligarchs and businesspeople, high-ranking Kremlin officials, proponents of disinformation and information manipulation ... as well as family members of already sanctioned individuals, in order to make sure that EU sanctions are not circumvented," the statement read.