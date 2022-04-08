https://sputniknews.com/20220408/china-warns-the-us-about-nancy-pelosi-visiting-taiwan-1094572697.html

China Warns the US About Nancy Pelosi Visiting Taiwan

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the Supreme Court, and the

China Warns the US about Nancy Pelosi Visiting Taiwan On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ketanji Brown Jackson being confirmed to the Supreme Court, and the US approving a new Taiwan arms deal.

GUESTSJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | Azov Battalion Member Addressing Greek Politicians, Elections in France, and Russia Suspended from UN Human Rights Security CouncilElbert Guillory - Attorney, Former Louisiana State Senator | Louisiana Legislation on Women's Sports, Infighting Within the Republican Party, and The Supreme CourtIn the first hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about Marine Le Pen, Gas Prices in Greece, and Hunter Biden's laptop. John spoke about the UN Human Rights Council suspension of Russia and Viktor Orban's victory in Hungary. John discussed the energy crisis in Greece and more sanctions placed on Russia.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Elbert Guillory about immigration, left-wing politicians, and fighting for women's sports. Elbert discussed how Louisiana residents view the Biden administration and the Senate confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson. Elbert talked about his run for Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana and Republican vote registration across America.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

