Brazilian Space Chief Says Nations Should Think Long-Term, Keep Space Out of Geopolitics

Brazilian Space Chief Says Nations Should Think Long-Term, Keep Space Out of Geopolitics

"I believe that, especially in space, we should think long term cooperation, scientific cooperation," Moura said on the sidelines of the Space Symposium. "There are some fields where we can work together, for example, to study the space weather, some other things, it is something that you can do aside from the geopolitical problems."When asked whether anti-Russia sanctions in connection with the Ukraine crisis had had any impact on cooperation between the two countries in space, Moura stated: "Not for the moment."Russia and other countries should work together on maintaining the International Space Station (ISS) or possibly constructing another station in the future, Carlos Moura said.Brazilian Space Agency President Carlos Moura said that he is hopeful that his country’s politicians will invest more in ambitious space-related projects as they realize the great importance of space.Asked whether Brazil plans to send astronauts in space, Moura said, "We would like to."Moura explained that he is frequently asked, especially by young people, whether Brazil will have another astronaut in space.When asked about Brazil’s participation in a possible future space station project, Moura pointed out that it is hard to say whether Brazil would participate in it, but it certainly would like to be a member or otherwise contribute.The Brazilian Space Agency (AEB) would like to resume education courses with Russia, believing that the two countries have many capabilities to share, AEB President Carlos Moura told Sputnik on the sidelines of the Space Symposium.Moura went on to say that while there are no joint projects between Brazil and Russia, they are cooperating on ground stations for GLONASS. "Russia has four stations in Brazil, they are installed in universities," he explained. "That's the unique cooperation we have."In addition, BRICS has an agreement on a virtual constellation of remote sensing satellites, the space chief said.Moura spoke on the sidelines of the 37th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, which brings together representatives of the world's space agencies, commercial space businesses as well as military, national security and intelligence agencies to discuss and plan the future of space exploration.

