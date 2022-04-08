https://sputniknews.com/20220408/biden-and-harris-deliver-remarks-after-senate-confirms-ketanji-brown-jackson-to-supreme-court-1094590787.html
Biden and Harris Deliver Remarks After Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
Biden and Harris Deliver Remarks After Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, where she will replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer.
Watch live as US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson deliver remarks after the Senate confirmed the latter to the Supreme Court.Jackson will be the first African-American woman to sit on the US Supreme Court in its 232-year history and will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who announced that he was stepping down earlier this year.The final confirmation vote was 53 to 47, with all 50 Democrats voting for Jackson, joined by Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Biden and Harris Deliver Remarks After Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court, where she will replace outgoing Justice Stephen Breyer.
Watch live as US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson deliver remarks after the Senate confirmed the latter to the Supreme Court.
Jackson will be the first African-American woman to sit on the US Supreme Court in its 232-year history and will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, who announced that he was stepping down earlier this year.
The final confirmation vote was 53 to 47, with all 50 Democrats voting for Jackson, joined by Republican Senators Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, and Susan Collins.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!