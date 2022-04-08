https://sputniknews.com/20220408/actress-priyanka-chopra-praises-bridgerton-season-2-for-having-asian-representation-1094581591.html

Actress Priyanka Chopra Praises 'Bridgerton Season 2' for Having Asian Representation

Over the past few years, the representation of Asian-Americans in Hollywood movies and web series has increased as the Indian community has grown in size and... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra, a fan of the web series 'Bridgerton', took to Instagram on Friday to shower praise on its sequel for having two ethnically Indian actresses.Chopra shared a screenshot from the show featuring British Indian actresses Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran, who portrayed the Indian family of 'The Sharma', and said she' thrilled to see more and more "desi" (Indian) representation in Western movies and series."I have to say, it's so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters."Netizens are lauding the scriptwriters for having elegantly woven Indian culture into the plot.One of the social media users pointed out the Indian tradition of applying turmeric (haldi) on their face, oiling their hair and wearing bangles.Several others were pleasantly surprised by the use of Hindi songs and one character referring to her elder sister as "Didi". The recently-released season 2 of 'Bridgerton' is a period drama and one of the biggest and most popular series on Netflix based on Julia Quinn's novels set in the competitive world of the Regency era.

