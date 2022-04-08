International
ACLU Curbs US Bill to Seize Assets of Sanctioned Russians, Give Funds to Ukraine - Reports
ACLU officials expressed concerns that the bill could violate constitutional due-process protections due to the lack of a mechanism to challenge the actions in a court of law, the report said on Friday, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.The lawmakers were warned that the measure would likely be struck down by US courts, granting Russia a possible propaganda victory, the sources said.The bipartisan bill would have enabled the US government to take assets belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and sell them for cash to be given to Ukraine for military and humanitarian aid, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.Lawmakers voted to change the legislation into a “Sense of Congress” resolution that would not empower any new authorities, but rather, give the Biden administration 60 days to determine mechanisms through which the US government could legally confiscate the assets, the report added.
ACLU Curbs US Bill to Seize Assets of Sanctioned Russians, Give Funds to Ukraine - Reports

22:37 GMT 08.04.2022
ACLU logo
ACLU logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) played a role in curbing legislation working its way through Congress that would have allowed the United States to liquidate the assets of sanctioned Russians and transfer their money to Ukraine, the Washington Post reported
ACLU officials expressed concerns that the bill could violate constitutional due-process protections due to the lack of a mechanism to challenge the actions in a court of law, the report said on Friday, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.
The lawmakers were warned that the measure would likely be struck down by US courts, granting Russia a possible propaganda victory, the sources said.
The bipartisan bill would have enabled the US government to take assets belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and sell them for cash to be given to Ukraine for military and humanitarian aid, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.
Lawmakers voted to change the legislation into a “Sense of Congress” resolution that would not empower any new authorities, but rather, give the Biden administration 60 days to determine mechanisms through which the US government could legally confiscate the assets, the report added.
