https://sputniknews.com/20220408/aclu-curbs-us-bill-to-seize-assets-of-sanctioned-russians-give-funds-to-ukraine---reports-1094603543.html

ACLU Curbs US Bill to Seize Assets of Sanctioned Russians, Give Funds to Ukraine - Reports

ACLU Curbs US Bill to Seize Assets of Sanctioned Russians, Give Funds to Ukraine - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) played a role in curbing legislation working its way through Congress that would have allowed... 08.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-08T22:37+0000

2022-04-08T22:37+0000

2022-04-08T22:37+0000

aclu

sanctions

assets

russia

us

bill

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/17629/07/176290798_88:0:488:225_1920x0_80_0_0_960fb581e6008f179c51d5b224912fca.gif

ACLU officials expressed concerns that the bill could violate constitutional due-process protections due to the lack of a mechanism to challenge the actions in a court of law, the report said on Friday, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.The lawmakers were warned that the measure would likely be struck down by US courts, granting Russia a possible propaganda victory, the sources said.The bipartisan bill would have enabled the US government to take assets belonging to sanctioned Russian individuals and sell them for cash to be given to Ukraine for military and humanitarian aid, potentially amounting to billions of dollars.Lawmakers voted to change the legislation into a “Sense of Congress” resolution that would not empower any new authorities, but rather, give the Biden administration 60 days to determine mechanisms through which the US government could legally confiscate the assets, the report added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220319/eu-officials-plan-to-funnel-funds-from-seized-russian-assets-to-crumbling-ukrainian-regimebloomberg-1094000044.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

aclu, sanctions, assets, russia, us, bill