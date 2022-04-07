https://sputniknews.com/20220407/why-the-left-shouldnt-back-down-on-ukraine-1094534014.html

Why The Left Shouldn’t Back Down on Ukraine

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by international affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda to discuss the Bucha provocation, and the questions there are about these allegations, the little-mentioned “cleansing operation” by Ukrainian national police and how it relates to this incident, the need for an independent investigation into what happened in Bucha and why the UK is blocking attempts at an independent investigation by the UN, and the abundant propaganda that is coming out of the fog of war.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Podur, Associate Professor at York University and author of America's Wars on Democracy in Rwanda and the DR Congo to discuss the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan and what the US response to snap elections might look like, the history of US involvement in regime change in Pakistan and why the US might be interested in getting rid of current Prime Minister Imran Khan, and what this political crisis might mean for the politics of South Asia and the relationship between India and Pakistan.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing editor of CovertAction Magazine and author of four books on US foreign policy, including The Russians are Coming, Again, with John Marciano and Obama's Unending Wars to discuss how the celebrity culture in the US makes people susceptible to propaganda from the Pentagon and the CIA through their involvement in the production of popular films, how this arena of propaganda is so subversive and pervasive because of it is not seen as propaganda, and how these films whitewash the crimes of the military and the CIA and present these institutions as heroic.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ted Rall, award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, and author of the graphic novel, "The Stringer," to discuss calls on the political left to denounce the actions of Russia in Ukraine and why the left must stand firm to maintain its credibility, the subservience of “the squad” and progressives in Congress to the Biden administration and its agenda, which often fails to do anything for working and poor people, and the responsibility of people in the imperial core to organize against imperialism and combat the propaganda pushed by the corporate mainstream media.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

