WFP Plans to Significantly Scale Up Operations in Ukraine in May, June – Country Director

"Funding permitting, WFP aims to scale-up assistance to reach to 2.3 million people reached in April, 4 million people by May eventually reaching 6 million people in June. However, WFP is deeply concerned that families in embattled areas, and especially Mariupol, are having ever greater problems finding food," Wanmali said.The official said that the organization requires additional resources to reach more people in need.The director also expressed the hope that the WFP will be allowed safe passage so that it could reach their destinations, stressing the organization's neutral status and asking for cooperation from all sides.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defence ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

