https://sputniknews.com/20220407/wfp-plans-to-significantly-scale-up-operations-in-ukraine-in-may-june--country-director-1094541753.html
WFP Plans to Significantly Scale Up Operations in Ukraine in May, June – Country Director
WFP Plans to Significantly Scale Up Operations in Ukraine in May, June – Country Director
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN World Food Program (WFP) is planning to expand its humanitarian assistance effort in Ukraine in May and June in an effort to reach up... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T06:32+0000
2022-04-07T06:32+0000
2022-04-07T06:32+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
un world food program (wfp)
humanitarian aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094135114_0:317:3079:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6463efd08e1db12169657c6ca364d18f.jpg
"Funding permitting, WFP aims to scale-up assistance to reach to 2.3 million people reached in April, 4 million people by May eventually reaching 6 million people in June. However, WFP is deeply concerned that families in embattled areas, and especially Mariupol, are having ever greater problems finding food," Wanmali said.The official said that the organization requires additional resources to reach more people in need.The director also expressed the hope that the WFP will be allowed safe passage so that it could reach their destinations, stressing the organization's neutral status and asking for cooperation from all sides.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defence ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094135114_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_551328e6c64360ba3413dbd720a2a823.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, un world food program (wfp), humanitarian aid
WFP Plans to Significantly Scale Up Operations in Ukraine in May, June – Country Director
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UN World Food Program (WFP) is planning to expand its humanitarian assistance effort in Ukraine in May and June in an effort to reach up to 6 million people, Samir Wanmali, the WFP country director in Ukraine, said.
"Funding permitting, WFP aims to scale-up assistance to reach to 2.3 million people reached in April, 4 million people by May eventually reaching 6 million people in June. However, WFP is deeply concerned that families in embattled areas, and especially Mariupol, are having ever greater problems finding food," Wanmali said.
The official said that the organization requires additional resources
to reach more people in need.
"WFP requires $590 million to assist 3.1 million crisis-affected people and IDPs on the move inside Ukraine with in-kind and cash distributions, as well as refugees and asylum seekers from Ukraine in neighbouring countries for the next three months," Wanmali stated.
The director also expressed the hope that the WFP will be allowed safe passage so that it could reach their destinations, stressing the organization's neutral status and asking for cooperation from all sides.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian defence ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.