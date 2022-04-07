https://sputniknews.com/20220407/wall-street-up-after-2-day-drop-but-off-highs-on-hawkish-interest-rate-hike-talk-1094571106.html

Wall Street Up After 2-Day Drop, But Off Highs on Hawkish Interest Rate Hike Talk

Wall Street Up After 2-Day Drop, But Off Highs on Hawkish Interest Rate Hike Talk

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Stocks on Wall Street rose for the first time in three days but still closed off their highs after a red-hot labor market was offset by... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T21:47+0000

2022-04-07T21:47+0000

2022-04-07T21:47+0000

us

federal reserve

us stocks

lockdown

unemployment

business

wall street

inflation

investors

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570322_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0fdd38367a7f47d419ea61504f52aac6.jpg

The three key US stock indexes - the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite - rose 0.2% on the average on Thursday, rising after a combined loss of 2.6% in two previous days.Stocks rose after US jobless claims resumed their downward trend with a 3% decline last week that some economists said marked a near 55-year low.Unemployment among Americans reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout. Jobs recovery has, however, been stellar over the past year, with the jobless rate moving down to 3.6% in March. A jobless rate of 4% or below is regarded by the Federal Reserve as “maximum employment.”After slashing rates to nearly zero at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Federal Reserve’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) approved the first pandemic-era rate hike on March 16, raising rates by 25 basis points, or a quarter point.Many FOMC members have concluded since that the hike was too tame to rein in inflation galloping at 40-year highs and that more aggressive increases of 50 basis points may be needed in the future. The central bank is also considering as many as seven rate adjustments in all this year.The pace of hikes suggested by Bullard implied that the central bank should embark on 50 basis point, or half-point increases, at each of its six remaining meetings for the year. The Federal Reserve’s typical target for inflation is just 2% a year.At the close, Wall Street’s S&P 500 - which groups the top 500 US stocks - was up just 20 points, or 0.4.%, at 4,501. It hit a high of 4,521 earlier in the session.The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which lists travel, aviation and cross-industry value stocks, finished up 87 points, or 0.3%, at 34,584. The Dow rose to as high as 34,706 earlier.The Nasdaq Composite, which houses the biggest technology names of the world, including Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, edged up just 8 points, or 0.06%, to close at 13,897. Nasdaq earlier rallied to 13,978.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, federal reserve, us stocks, lockdown, unemployment, business, wall street, inflation, investors