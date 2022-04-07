International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/us-wary-of-russia-shares-intel-with-foreign-banks-to-enhance-cybersecurity-reports-say-1094548751.html
US Wary of Russia Shares Intel With Foreign Banks to Enhance Cybersecurity, Reports Say
US Wary of Russia Shares Intel With Foreign Banks to Enhance Cybersecurity, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is sharing intelligence data with foreign banks in order to strengthen security against potential Russian cyberattacks in... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T10:11+0000
2022-04-07T10:11+0000
world
us
us sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107160/44/1071604470_0:84:1601:984_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d13f67347157a5039d07efdea4da6f.jpg
The US typically informed only US-based businesses about potential cyberthreats, excluding companies headquartered in other countries even if they have sizable US operations, according to the report.This new cooperation with foreign banks underlines the importance of joint actions by the US and global finance industry to enforce sanctions against Russia, the report said.In March, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency held conversations with representatives of global banks, the report added."Truly global" banks with a large presence in the US were in the room for the first time, an executive at a large US bank told Financial Times.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107160/44/1071604470_88:0:1511:1067_1920x0_80_0_0_98d4c4c2f93e91313ab1b2c40ab50c85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, us sanctions

US Wary of Russia Shares Intel With Foreign Banks to Enhance Cybersecurity, Reports Say

10:11 GMT 07.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Richard Patterson / Computer keyboard with red cybersecurity button
Computer keyboard with red cybersecurity button - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / Richard Patterson /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is sharing intelligence data with foreign banks in order to strengthen security against potential Russian cyberattacks in alleged retaliation for economic sanctions imposed on Moscow by Western countries, Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing sources.
The US typically informed only US-based businesses about potential cyberthreats, excluding companies headquartered in other countries even if they have sizable US operations, according to the report.
This new cooperation with foreign banks underlines the importance of joint actions by the US and global finance industry to enforce sanctions against Russia, the report said.
In March, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency held conversations with representatives of global banks, the report added.
"Truly global" banks with a large presence in the US were in the room for the first time, an executive at a large US bank told Financial Times.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала