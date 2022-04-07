https://sputniknews.com/20220407/us-wary-of-russia-shares-intel-with-foreign-banks-to-enhance-cybersecurity-reports-say-1094548751.html

US Wary of Russia Shares Intel With Foreign Banks to Enhance Cybersecurity, Reports Say

US Wary of Russia Shares Intel With Foreign Banks to Enhance Cybersecurity, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is sharing intelligence data with foreign banks in order to strengthen security against potential Russian cyberattacks in... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T10:11+0000

2022-04-07T10:11+0000

2022-04-07T10:11+0000

world

us

us sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107160/44/1071604470_0:84:1601:984_1920x0_80_0_0_e4d13f67347157a5039d07efdea4da6f.jpg

The US typically informed only US-based businesses about potential cyberthreats, excluding companies headquartered in other countries even if they have sizable US operations, according to the report.This new cooperation with foreign banks underlines the importance of joint actions by the US and global finance industry to enforce sanctions against Russia, the report said.In March, the US Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency held conversations with representatives of global banks, the report added."Truly global" banks with a large presence in the US were in the room for the first time, an executive at a large US bank told Financial Times.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, the European Union rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, us, us sanctions