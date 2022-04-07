https://sputniknews.com/20220407/us-sentences-ukrainian-national-to-5-years-for-his-role-in-hacking-group-1094571990.html

US Sentences Ukrainian National to 5 Years for His Role in Hacking Group

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian national has been sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the Fin7 hacking group criminal activities, the US... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

"[Denys] Iarmak was directly involved in designing phishing emails embedded with malware, intruding on victim networks, and extracting data such as payment card information," the release said.Iarmak, 32, served as a high-level hacker for the Fin7 group that stole more than 200 million customer card records from businesses in all 50 states and incurred costs in excess of $1 billion, the release added.The Justice Department noted in the release that Iarmark and others in this cybercrime group used hacking techniques to essentially rob thousands of locations of multiple restaurant chains at once, from the comfort and safety of their keyboards in distant countries.In November, Iarmak pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit computer hacking after being charged and arrested in Thailand in 2019, according to the release.

