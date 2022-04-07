https://sputniknews.com/20220407/us-senate-votes-to-remove-most-favoured-trade-status-for-russia-belarus-1094560013.html
US Senate Votes to Remove 'Most-Favoured' Trade Status for Russia, Belarus
The US Senate has backed legislation that would strip Russia and Belarus of their "most favored nation" trade status over the current situation in Ukraine.This move would essentially allow for higher tariffs on imports from the two countries in quiestion, according to Reuters.
14:41 GMT 07.04.2022 (Updated: 14:46 GMT 07.04.2022)
The US Senate has backed legislation that would strip Russia and Belarus of their "most favored nation" trade status over the current situation in Ukraine.
This move would essentially allow for higher tariffs on imports from the two countries in quiestion, according to Reuters.