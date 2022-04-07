International
US Senate Votes to Remove 'Most-Favoured' Trade Status for Russia, Belarus
US Senate Votes to Remove 'Most-Favoured' Trade Status for Russia, Belarus
The US Senate has backed legislation that would strip Russia and Belarus of their "most favored nation" trade status over the current situation in Ukraine. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
The US Senate has backed legislation that would strip Russia and Belarus of their "most favored nation" trade status over the current situation in Ukraine.This move would essentially allow for higher tariffs on imports from the two countries in quiestion, according to Reuters.
US Senate Votes to Remove 'Most-Favoured' Trade Status for Russia, Belarus

14:41 GMT 07.04.2022
The US Senate has backed legislation that would strip Russia and Belarus of their "most favored nation" trade status over the current situation in Ukraine.
This move would essentially allow for higher tariffs on imports from the two countries in quiestion, according to Reuters.
