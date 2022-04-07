https://sputniknews.com/20220407/us-senate-confirms-ketanji-brown-jackson-to-supreme-court-1094566094.html

US Senate Confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, the first black woman to be appointed to the nation's highest court. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed in the Senate by a vote of 53 to 47. She will not be sworn in immediately. Jackson will be sworn in after current Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.Three Republicans joined a united Democratic party to vote to end the debate on Jackson and move forward with a vote.Senator Rand Paul had been the lone senator not to vote, holding up the confirmation slightly. Paul eventually voted no, confirming Jackson to the applause of Democratic Senators.Vice President and President of the Senate Kamala Harris was visibly elated as she made the announcement. No African American women voted on Brown's confirmation, but Harris did preside over the vote.Senator Susan Colllins was the first Republican senator to announce that she would be voting for Brown on March 30th.

