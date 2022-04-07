https://sputniknews.com/20220407/us-pentagon-cant-confirm-bucha-allegations-nato-leader-says-bloc-to-target-china-1094538336.html

US Pentagon Can't Confirm Bucha Allegations; NATO Leader Says Bloc to Target China

In what may be interpreted as pushback against the State Department neocons, the US Pentagon is advising that they can not confirm the spurious allegations... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Dr. David Oualaalou, host of "Geopolitics in Conflict Show on YT, international geopolitical consultant, global speaker, veteran, and author of many books including, Volatile State: Iran in the Nuclear Age, joins us to discuss possible Pentagon pushback against the Bucha allegations. In what may be interpreted as pushback against the State Department neocons, the US Pentagon is advising that they can not confirm the spurious allegations of war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the cold war coming to Asia. Due to heavy pressure from the US empire, many Asian countries are being forced to pick sides in the emerging world order. Also, Australia is advising that they will point more missiles at China.Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, joins us to discuss Ukraine. NATO is seemingly making diplomatic decisions for Ukraine indicating that President Zelensky is a cold war operative without true agency to make critical decisions on behalf of the nation he ostensibly represents.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emeritus at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California, joins us to discuss The latest DOJ investigation against former President Trump. Our guest entered into a robust discussion with the hosts arguing that the former President should be charged while the pushback argument was that it would be an unequal application of justice due to the various instances of election interference by Democratic operatives in 2016 and 2020.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO. US military leaders call for more troops to be sent to Europe. Also, some US and NATO figures appear to be working to prolong the Ukraine conflict as long as possible.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss China. NATO Secretary-General Jen Stoltenberg is arguing that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should target the Pacific nation of China. Observers are seeing this as another signal that the organization is little more than a tool of the US empire.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss President Biden's Ukraine policy. President Biden is creating a dangerous strategic condition in which the world's preeminent nuclear powers are faced with a struggle that threatens the existence of humankind.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the Pentagon budget. Some well-paid members of the DC establishment are arguing for a Pentagon budget that exceeds 1 trillion dollars.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

