Uri Geller Reveals Details of His Childhood 'Close Encounter' With Extraterrestrials
Uri Geller Reveals Details of His Childhood 'Close Encounter' With Extraterrestrials
Geller also claimed that Dr. Werner von Braun once took him to NASA and showed him "a piece of a UFO that crashed".
Uri Geller, a famous TV personality and self-proclaimed psychic who is probably best known for his performances involving spoon bending, has recently claimed that extraterrestrials may be walking among us.Sharing these revelations in an Instagram* post, Geller pointed to a "new report" about mysterious "balls of light" chasing a US warship last year, noting how "many pilots have also seen balls of light following their planes."In a video featured in the post, he also claimed that John Lennon "saw the same type of sphere of light" Geller had seen.Uri further insisted that he believes Lennon’s account because Dr. Verner von Braun once took Geller to NASA and showed him a "secret refrigerator room" and "a piece of a UFO that crashed".According to the Daily Star, the psychic also speculated that aliens will teach humans "how to eradicate all disease", and that anyone born today will encounter extraterrestrials during their lifetime.*Instagram is banned in Russia for extremist activities
Uri Geller, a famous TV personality and self-proclaimed psychic who is probably best known for his performances involving spoon bending, has recently claimed that extraterrestrials may be walking among us.
Sharing these revelations in an Instagram* post
, Geller pointed to a "new report" about mysterious "balls of light" chasing a US warship last year, noting how "many pilots have also seen balls of light following their planes."
"And when I was 5 years old, I also had an encounter with a bizarre ball of light – which not only followed me, but also struck me!" he declared. "Sometimes these sightings are explained away as ‘ball lightning’…but these lights appear to be very much under conscious control."
In a video featured in the post, he also claimed that John Lennon "saw the same type of sphere of light" Geller had seen.
Uri further insisted that he believes Lennon’s account because Dr. Verner von Braun once took Geller to NASA and showed him a "secret refrigerator room" and "a piece of a UFO that crashed".
According to the Daily Star, the psychic also speculated that aliens will teach humans "how to eradicate all disease", and that anyone born today will encounter extraterrestrials during their lifetime.
*Instagram is banned in Russia for extremist activities