Two Civilians Injured as Indian Army Opens Fire Amid Altercation at Kashmir Mosque

07.04.2022
The Indian armed forces have maintained a strong presence in the Kashmir region since the 1980s, when an armed insurgency erupted in the region. Militants groups either advocate Kashmir's merger with Pakistan or the region's "independence" from India. The Indian government, meanwhile, accuses Pakistan of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian army personnel shot at and injured two civilians at a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir after a scuffle took place between soldiers and worshippers over the former's decision to record videos of men offering prayers.
The two injured civilians were identified as Abdul Ahad and Mujeeb Ahmad from Handwara district in northern Kashmir. Both individuals sustained leg injuries. Their condition is said to be stable.
A local resident, requesting anonymity, said: "A group of army soldiers were filming the worshippers earlier during the afternoon prayers when some in the mosque raised objections. This led to an altercation following which the soldiers opened fire".
Srinagar based defence spokesperson Lt. Colonel Emron Mosavi said the troops were on routine patrol in Handwara town and were taking pictures of the mosque to showcase “happiness” during the holy month of Ramadan as people were offering prayers.
“They requested a local to get a few photos from inside. It is when the local person was going to take photos, some rogue elements protested, and instigated others to get into an altercation with the troops,” Mosavi said in a statement.
The army official added that while the soldiers were attempting to ease tensions, two to three individuals got into a scuffle with the troops following which there was an “accidental discharge” of a weapon.
Senior politicians of the region issued statements condemning the incident. Former state chief Mehbooba Mufti, in a tweet, accused the government of India of interfering in religious matters by conducting "unwarranted surveillance".
Last Friday, authorities in the region issued an order asking local businesses to install high resolution surveillance cameras in view of the threat caused by "anti-nationals".
Former cabinet minister and senior politician Sajad Lone tweeted that he was "hoping against hope the guilty are punished".