Sport Unites? Over 60 Athletes From Russia, Belarus to Be Removed From Boston Marathon, 5K Run
Sport Unites? Over 60 Athletes From Russia, Belarus to Be Removed From Boston Marathon, 5K Run
07.04.2022
boston marathon
russian athletes
belarus
us
sanctions
sport
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570130_0:137:3153:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_9e2c4e4fb6eca04e8b5f987efb3d52b4.jpg
On Wednesday, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced its decision to ban athletes residing in Russia and Belarus from participating in the marathon and 5K run, among the best-known in the world, set to take place on April 18.Citizens of both countries who live abroad will be able to compete without their national flags.Organizers said they will make "reasonable efforts" to refund the athletes from Russia or Belarus, within the constraints as imposed by federal and international sanctions. However, the spokesperson did not comment on how they are going to return this money.The Boston marathon is the oldest one in the world. The first race took place in 1897. Over 30,000 athletes expect to run this year.Three Russian athletes - Olga Markova, Svetlana Zakharova and Lidya Grigoryeva - won the marathon in 1993, 2003 and 2007.
belarus
boston marathon, russian athletes, belarus, us, sanctions, sport

Sport Unites? Over 60 Athletes From Russia, Belarus to Be Removed From Boston Marathon, 5K Run

21:00 GMT 07.04.2022
General view of the elite runners at the start of the 2021 Boston Marathon
General view of the elite runners at the start of the 2021 Boston Marathon - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© REUTERS / Brian Fluharty
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 60 athletes from Russia and Belarus were disqualified from the city of Boston's upcoming famous marathon and 5K run, the organizing body's spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced its decision to ban athletes residing in Russia and Belarus from participating in the marathon and 5K run, among the best-known in the world, set to take place on April 18.

"A total of 63 athletes will be removed from the Boston Marathon and B.A.A. 5K collectively," the B.A.A. spokesperson said when asked about the total number banned from the two countries.

Citizens of both countries who live abroad will be able to compete without their national flags.
Organizers said they will make "reasonable efforts" to refund the athletes from Russia or Belarus, within the constraints as imposed by federal and international sanctions. However, the spokesperson did not comment on how they are going to return this money.
The Boston marathon is the oldest one in the world. The first race took place in 1897. Over 30,000 athletes expect to run this year.
Three Russian athletes - Olga Markova, Svetlana Zakharova and Lidya Grigoryeva - won the marathon in 1993, 2003 and 2007.
