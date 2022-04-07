https://sputniknews.com/20220407/sport-unites-over-60-athletes-from-russia-belarus-to-be-removed-from-boston-marathon-5k-run-1094570156.html

Sport Unites? Over 60 Athletes From Russia, Belarus to Be Removed From Boston Marathon, 5K Run

Sport Unites? Over 60 Athletes From Russia, Belarus to Be Removed From Boston Marathon, 5K Run

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - More than 60 athletes from Russia and Belarus were disqualified from the city of Boston's upcoming famous marathon and 5K run, the... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T21:00+0000

2022-04-07T21:00+0000

2022-04-07T21:00+0000

boston marathon

russian athletes

belarus

us

sanctions

sport

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570130_0:137:3153:1910_1920x0_80_0_0_9e2c4e4fb6eca04e8b5f987efb3d52b4.jpg

On Wednesday, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced its decision to ban athletes residing in Russia and Belarus from participating in the marathon and 5K run, among the best-known in the world, set to take place on April 18.Citizens of both countries who live abroad will be able to compete without their national flags.Organizers said they will make "reasonable efforts" to refund the athletes from Russia or Belarus, within the constraints as imposed by federal and international sanctions. However, the spokesperson did not comment on how they are going to return this money.The Boston marathon is the oldest one in the world. The first race took place in 1897. Over 30,000 athletes expect to run this year.Three Russian athletes - Olga Markova, Svetlana Zakharova and Lidya Grigoryeva - won the marathon in 1993, 2003 and 2007.

https://sputniknews.com/20220304/russian-paralympic-athletes-set-to-leave-beijing-soon-after-ban-on-their-participation-in-games-1093575532.html

belarus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

boston marathon, russian athletes, belarus, us, sanctions, sport