At Least Five Injured in Tel Aviv Shooting Attack, Reports Say

In late March, four people were killed in a shooting in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T18:16+0000

2022-04-07T18:16+0000

2022-04-07T18:21+0000

israel

At least five people have been injured in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv, Israel's Chanel 13 TV reported, citing an ambulance service.

