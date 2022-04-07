https://sputniknews.com/20220407/russian-investigative-committee-has-evidence-on-azov-commanders-attempts-to-kill-8-russian-troops-1094548050.html

Russian Investigative Committee Has Evidence on Azov Commanders' Attempts on Lives of 8 Russian PoWs

The Russian Investivative Committee has evidence that two commanders of Ukraine's Azov Regiment were directly involved in severe crimes against least eight Russian servicemen, the agency announced Thursday in a press statement.If caught and convicted, the commanders would face between 12 and 20 years in prison.Russian Investigative Committee chairman Alexander Bastrykhin traveled to Donetsk on Thursday to discuss ongoing investigations into suspected crimes against civilians and Russian military personnel in the Donbass and Ukraine. During the trip, Bastrykhin was brought up to speed on the preliminary results of ongoing investigations. At the moment, investigators have information related to suspected criminal activities by a total of 59 Ukrainian military units, including for the shelling of civilians in the Donbass between 2018 and 2021. Cases have been opened against O.V. Senchenko, commander of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade, I.V. Ivanov, commander fo the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, A.D. Lutsenko, commander of the 79th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade, and G.M. Shapovalov, commander of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade. All four men have been charged in absentia.Separately, F.S. Yaroshevich, commander of the 19th Separate Missile Brigade, has been charged with involvement in last month's Tochka-U attack on Donetsk, which killed 20 civilians and injured nine others. He has been charged in absentia under Article 356 of the Russian Criminal Code - 'Use of banned means and methods of warfare', and will face up to 20 years in prison if caught and convicted. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a total of 146 criminal cases against representatives of the Ukrainian military since February. Over 3,000 criminal cases of alleged crimes against civilians by the Ukrainian military are being processed separately by the Donetsk People's Republic's Prosecutor's Office.Bastrykhin was also briefed on the state of the investigation into the suspected US-sponsored work on components of biological weaponry at Ukraine-based biolabs, including the plague and anthrax. To date, investigators have determined that the Pentagon has been working jointly with Ukrainian scientists since 2007, with cooperation taking place under the auspices of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency. Documents on the matter have been received and analyzed by investigators and scientists assisting with the probe, with investigators determining that the purpose of research included the selection of particularly dangerous pathogens.The Russian chief prosecutor was also told about an ongoing probe about the involvement of foreign mercenaries in the Ukraine conflict. To date, investigators have amassed data on nearly 600 foreigners hailing from 47 countries. Work is underway to determine their location and the circumstances of their involvement.Bastrykhin was informed on investigations into suspected crimes against civilians in Mariupol, including the taking of hostages, torture, firing on humanitarian corridors and the alleged use of civilians as human shields. He also instructed subordinates on next steps after being briefed on the planned investigation into the circumstances behind the suspected provocation by the Ukrainian special services in Bucha.The prosecutor was also said to have paid special attention to issues surrounding investigations into the activities of Ukrainian military and nationalist formation PoWs in Russian hands to determine their possible involvement in war crimes. Bastrykhin called for continued interviews to be taken with eyewitnesses, and to place special attention on the need to hold commanders responsible for criminal orders to be held accountable.

