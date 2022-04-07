International
LIVE: US Senate Votes on Whether to Confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
Russian Embassy in Tallinn Demands Immediate Release of Sputnik Meedia Chief Editor
Russian Embassy in Tallinn Demands Immediate Release of Sputnik Meedia Chief Editor
Earlier, the Delfi portal reported that ex-employees of Estonia-based media outlet Sputnik Media were detained as they were suspected of violating... 07.04.2022
2022-04-07T13:10+0000
2022-04-07T13:48+0000
Russia’s Embassy in Estonia said that it has protested against the detention of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Meedia, Elena Cherysheva, and is waiting for clarifications from the authorities.According to the embassy, the arrest of the Sputnik Meedia editor is an act of intimidation by Estonia against Russians who support their country.Earlier, ex-employees of Estonia-based media outlet Sputnik Meedia were detained in the country, they are suspected of violating international sanctions.According to their colleagues, it was impossible to contact Elena Cherysheva and Mati-Dmitri Terestal after a search that lasted several hours.The Delfi portal reported that Estonia suspected Elena and Mati-Dmitri of violating international sanctions. In early March, Sputnik Meedia announced that it was shutting down due to pressure and restrictions from Estonian banks and authorities, as well as threats against its employees. Chief editor Cherysheva said then that for a year banks in Estonia had been freezing employees' salaries and closing Sputnik Meedia accounts on the basis of suspicions of "money laundering, terrorism financing, illegal alcohol sale."
europe, estonia, sputnik

Russian Embassy in Tallinn Demands Immediate Release of Sputnik Meedia Chief Editor

13:10 GMT 07.04.2022 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 07.04.2022)
Earlier, the Delfi portal reported that ex-employees of Estonia-based media outlet Sputnik Media were detained as they were suspected of violating international sanctions.
Russia’s Embassy in Estonia said that it has protested against the detention of the editor-in-chief of Sputnik Meedia, Elena Cherysheva, and is waiting for clarifications from the authorities.
According to the embassy, the arrest of the Sputnik Meedia editor is an act of intimidation by Estonia against Russians who support their country.
"The comments made in this regard by representatives of the Estonian law enforcement agencies cannot be accepted as convincing and justified. The Embassy expects in the near future clear and precise clarifications from the Estonian authorities regarding this incident," the embassy said.
Earlier, ex-employees of Estonia-based media outlet Sputnik Meedia were detained in the country, they are suspected of violating international sanctions.
According to their colleagues, it was impossible to contact Elena Cherysheva and Mati-Dmitri Terestal after a search that lasted several hours.
The Delfi portal reported that Estonia suspected Elena and Mati-Dmitri of violating international sanctions.
In early March, Sputnik Meedia announced that it was shutting down due to pressure and restrictions from Estonian banks and authorities, as well as threats against its employees. Chief editor Cherysheva said then that for a year banks in Estonia had been freezing employees' salaries and closing Sputnik Meedia accounts on the basis of suspicions of "money laundering, terrorism financing, illegal alcohol sale."
