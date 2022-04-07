International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/russia-welcomes-creation-of-presidential-governing-council-in-yemen-foreign-ministry-says-1094556939.html
Russia Welcomes Creation of Presidential Governing Council in Yemen, Foreign Ministry Says
Russia Welcomes Creation of Presidential Governing Council in Yemen, Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the creation of a presidential governing council in Yemen, to which Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi ceded his... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T12:58+0000
2022-04-07T12:58+0000
yemen
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107693/42/1076934212_0:54:1024:630_1920x0_80_0_0_1b8b3cedc4081f8e81b7af3c21d32553.jpg
"Moscow welcomes the creation of a new collegial body, which includes members of the country's various socio-political forces, in Yemen," the ministry said in a statement.The ministry also urged all sides to the conflict to come to the negotiating table to set up a stable and comprehensive settlement process under the UN auspices.Earlier in the day, Hadi announced transferring his powers to the presidential governing council that he created for a transitional period announced at the ongoing intra-Yemeni talks in Riyadh.The conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Houthi rebels.On 30 March, intra-Yemeni consultations began in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The sides to the conflict reached an agreement on a two-month truce starting 2 April, with the possibility of further extension.
yemen
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107693/42/1076934212_58:0:967:682_1920x0_80_0_0_85962dd831d4835674290a52162a6393.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
yemen, middle east

Russia Welcomes Creation of Presidential Governing Council in Yemen, Foreign Ministry Says

12:58 GMT 07.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / yeowatzup / Sana, YemenSana, Yemen
Sana, Yemen - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
CC BY 2.0 / yeowatzup / Sana, Yemen
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the creation of a presidential governing council in Yemen, to which Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi ceded his authority, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"Moscow welcomes the creation of a new collegial body, which includes members of the country's various socio-political forces, in Yemen," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also urged all sides to the conflict to come to the negotiating table to set up a stable and comprehensive settlement process under the UN auspices.
Earlier in the day, Hadi announced transferring his powers to the presidential governing council that he created for a transitional period announced at the ongoing intra-Yemeni talks in Riyadh.
The conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Houthi rebels.
On 30 March, intra-Yemeni consultations began in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The sides to the conflict reached an agreement on a two-month truce starting 2 April, with the possibility of further extension.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала