Russia Welcomes Creation of Presidential Governing Council in Yemen, Foreign Ministry Says
Russia Welcomes Creation of Presidential Governing Council in Yemen, Foreign Ministry Says
07.04.2022
yemen
middle east
Russia Welcomes Creation of Presidential Governing Council in Yemen, Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the creation of a presidential governing council in Yemen, to which Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi ceded his authority, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.
"Moscow welcomes the creation of a new collegial body, which includes members of the country's various socio-political forces, in Yemen," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also urged all sides to the conflict to come to the negotiating table to set up a stable and comprehensive settlement process under the UN auspices.
Earlier in the day, Hadi announced transferring his powers to the presidential governing council that he created for a transitional period announced at the ongoing intra-Yemeni talks in Riyadh.
The conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels
has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Houthi rebels.
On 30 March, intra-Yemeni consultations began in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The sides to the conflict reached an agreement on a two-month truce starting 2 April, with the possibility of further extension.