International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/russia-summons-finnish-envoy-to-protest-against-seizure-of-art-from-russian-museums-1094549115.html
Russia Summons Finnish Envoy to Protest Against Seizure of Art From Russian Museums
Russia Summons Finnish Envoy to Protest Against Seizure of Art From Russian Museums
On Wednesday, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T10:21+0000
2022-04-07T10:45+0000
world
finland
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_fc09b3fe44ce23078a6584fbbdfee26b.jpg
Finnish ambassador to the Russia Antti Helantera was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to present note verbale amid the seizure of artworks.The ministry added that Moscow expects Helsinki to promptly decide on the return of the artworks to Russia."Until such a decision is made, the Finnish side is fully responsible for the storage of these works of art. … Hiding behind the position of the European Union will not be successful in this case. The head of the Finnish diplomatic mission promised to immediately bring the content of the Russian side's demarche to Helsinki," the ministry added.Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists.
finland
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0a/1093735607_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_42ff18c541d359988898a951260ebfad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, finland, russia

Russia Summons Finnish Envoy to Protest Against Seizure of Art From Russian Museums

10:21 GMT 07.04.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 07.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
Building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
Subscribe
US
India
Global
On Wednesday, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the export sanctions lists.
Finnish ambassador to the Russia Antti Helantera was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to present note verbale amid the seizure of artworks.
"On 7 April, the Finnish ambassador in Moscow, A. Helantera, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and was strongly protested in connection with the detention by the Finnish customs authorities of cultural property belonging to Russian museums, which were exported through Finland to Russia after they were exhibited in Italy and Japan under their state guarantees immunity and promised return to the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Moscow expects Helsinki to promptly decide on the return of the artworks to Russia.

"Until such a decision is made, the Finnish side is fully responsible for the storage of these works of art. … Hiding behind the position of the European Union will not be successful in this case. The head of the Finnish diplomatic mission promised to immediately bring the content of the Russian side's demarche to Helsinki," the ministry added.
Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала