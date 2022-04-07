Russia Summons Finnish Envoy to Protest Against Seizure of Art From Russian Museums
10:21 GMT 07.04.2022 (Updated: 10:45 GMT 07.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy BelousovBuilding of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation is pictured in central Moscow, Russia
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
On Wednesday, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the export sanctions lists.
Finnish ambassador to the Russia Antti Helantera was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to present note verbale amid the seizure of artworks.
"On 7 April, the Finnish ambassador in Moscow, A. Helantera, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry and was strongly protested in connection with the detention by the Finnish customs authorities of cultural property belonging to Russian museums, which were exported through Finland to Russia after they were exhibited in Italy and Japan under their state guarantees immunity and promised return to the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that Moscow expects Helsinki to promptly decide on the return of the artworks to Russia.
"Until such a decision is made, the Finnish side is fully responsible for the storage of these works of art. … Hiding behind the position of the European Union will not be successful in this case. The head of the Finnish diplomatic mission promised to immediately bring the content of the Russian side's demarche to Helsinki," the ministry added.
"Until such a decision is made, the Finnish side is fully responsible for the storage of these works of art. … Hiding behind the position of the European Union will not be successful in this case. The head of the Finnish diplomatic mission promised to immediately bring the content of the Russian side's demarche to Helsinki," the ministry added.
Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists.