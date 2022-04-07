https://sputniknews.com/20220407/russia-summons-finnish-envoy-to-protest-against-seizure-of-art-from-russian-museums-1094549115.html

Russia Summons Finnish Envoy to Protest Against Seizure of Art From Russian Museums

On Wednesday, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Finnish ambassador to the Russia Antti Helantera was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, to present note verbale amid the seizure of artworks.The ministry added that Moscow expects Helsinki to promptly decide on the return of the artworks to Russia."Until such a decision is made, the Finnish side is fully responsible for the storage of these works of art. … Hiding behind the position of the European Union will not be successful in this case. The head of the Finnish diplomatic mission promised to immediately bring the content of the Russian side's demarche to Helsinki," the ministry added.Earlier this week, the Finnish customs service confirmed the seizure of Russian art objects worth more than 42 million euros ($45.7 million), which had been included in the exports sanctions lists.

