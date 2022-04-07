https://sputniknews.com/20220407/redacted-document-sheds-further-light-on-us-navy-aircraft-encounter-with-ufo-1094567447.html

Redacted Document Sheds Further Light on US Navy Aircraft Encounter With UFO

The document in question suggests that, during the encounter, the pilot and his weapon systems officer initially thought the contact they encountered was... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

New details regarding a video recorded by a US Navy fighter jet in 2015 off the coast near Jacksonville, Florida which supposedly features an “unexplained aerial phenomena”, as UFOs are often referred to nowadays, have emerged thanks to redacted documents released on Freedom of Information Act activist John Greenewald’s website The Black Vault.The documents in question appear to reveal that the Weapons Systems Officer who recorded this “Gimbal” video made an appearance before Senate staffers back in 2019 and briefed them on the event in question.According to the document, the Weapons Systems Officer and his pilot initially thought that the “air contact” they encountered was a “simulated adversary aircraft” as part of the Composite Training Unit Exercise they were participating in at that time.

