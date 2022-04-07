https://sputniknews.com/20220407/over-80-terrorist-attacks-made-against-belarus-railway-infrastructure-state-media-report-1094571880.html

Over 80 Terrorist Attacks Made Against Belarus Railway Infrastructure, State Media Report

MINSK (Sputnik) - Over 80 terrorist attacks targeting the Belarusian railroad infrastructure have been carried out recently, Belarus 1 TV channel reported on... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

"According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there have been more than 80 terrorist attacks on the infrastructure of the Belarusian Railway recently, which all follow a similar pattern. Investigators are already examining these facts," the TV channel said.President Alexander Lukashenko is reported to be monitoring the course of the investigation.Organizations, recognized as terrorist and extremist by Belarus authorities and affiliated with the Belarusian opposition, accused the national railway company of transporting military cargo for Russia and called on the citizens to take action and disrupt the railway traffic.On Wednesday, the Interior Ministry of Belarus reported that four individuals were arrested for damaging elements of the railroad network, two of them showed physical resistance during the arrest and were were wounded as a result.Minister of Internal Affairs of Belarus Ivan Kubrakov stated that any acts of damaging railway tracks and disrupting the work of the railroad would be ruthlessly suppressed. The infrastructure of the Belarusian railroad was taken under the control of the interior affairs agencies and the internal troops.

