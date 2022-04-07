https://sputniknews.com/20220407/obamas-biden-time-1094538228.html

Obama's Biden Time

Obama's Biden Time

Former President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since 2017 to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

The event celebrated the Obama administration's signature legislation, reunited Barack Obama with his former vice president and current president, Joe Biden, and acted as a forum to discuss further measures to improve American health care. The Affordable Care Act, colloquially referred to as ObamaCare, was signed into law by Barack Obama on March 23, 2010. The federal statute expanded access to health care and aimed to make it more affordable. The act has been consistently opposed by Republican politicians but remains popular with Democrats. The highlight of the celebration was a joke Obama made at Biden's expense, calling him, "Vice President." Obama remains incredibly popular in the Democratic party and it is believed that his presence at the event may help drum up excitement for Democratic congressional candidates ahead of what appears likely to be a brutal midterm for Democrats.

