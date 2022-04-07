International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/nato-divided-on-further-steps-toward-russia---reports-1094538972.html
NATO Divided on Further Steps Toward Russia - Reports
NATO Divided on Further Steps Toward Russia - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - There are differences among the NATO member states on how to further develop relations with Russia amid the military operation in... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T01:20+0000
2022-04-07T01:20+0000
nato
allies
sanctions
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094159333_0:108:3259:1941_1920x0_80_0_0_83c591165b6afd958f5d441f88dece9e.jpg
Several eastern European countries, such as Poland and the Baltic nations, seek a total break with Moscow to bring the latter to knees, The New York Times reported, citing officials.At the same time, other countries, such as France, Germany and Turkey, believe that Russia could not be easily subdued and want to keep contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and put an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian operation in Ukraine and slapped unprecedented sanctions on Moscow.Although Washington claimed it is mitigating the cost of Russia sanctions for itself and its allies, it has admitted that they will have impact in some areas of economy, including gas prices.
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/eu-member-hungary-weighs-buying-russian-gas-in-rubles-orban-says-1094536773.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/18/1094159333_263:0:2994:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f387942287678d098fcdc20727a15679.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, allies, sanctions, russia

NATO Divided on Further Steps Toward Russia - Reports

01:20 GMT 07.04.2022
© AP Photo / Michael KappelerFrom left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose for a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 24, 2022.
From left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi pose for a group photo during an extraordinary NATO summit at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Thursday, March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Kappeler
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - There are differences among the NATO member states on how to further develop relations with Russia amid the military operation in Ukraine, media reported.
Several eastern European countries, such as Poland and the Baltic nations, seek a total break with Moscow to bring the latter to knees, The New York Times reported, citing officials.
At the same time, other countries, such as France, Germany and Turkey, believe that Russia could not be easily subdued and want to keep contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
EU Member Hungary Weighs Buying Russian Gas in Rubles, Orban Says
Yesterday, 22:52 GMT
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to support the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk and put an end to war crimes committed by Ukrainian troops against civilians during an eight-year offensive against Donbas. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian operation in Ukraine and slapped unprecedented sanctions on Moscow.
Although Washington claimed it is mitigating the cost of Russia sanctions for itself and its allies, it has admitted that they will have impact in some areas of economy, including gas prices.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала