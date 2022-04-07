LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire 152-mm Shells at Town North of Lugansk, LPR Says

Russian forces continue their advance amid the special operation in Ukraine. The Russian military and Donbass militias are tightening their encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and preventing their evacuation from the city.
In total, since the beginning of the op, Russia has destroyed 125 Ukrainian planes, over 400 drones, 1,987 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and at least 1,888 special military vehicles, the Defence Ministry said.
