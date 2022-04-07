LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire 152-mm Shells at Town North of Lugansk, LPR Says

Japan to Refrain From Imposing Embargo on Russian Coal, Reports Say

The Japanese government will not ban Russian coal imports over recent developments in Ukraine, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported on Thursday citing informed sources.



According to the newspaper, Japan fears a price hike on this energy resource in case Russian coal is fully eliminated from the international market. Meanwhile, the news outlet noted that the amount of coal purchased by Japan from Russia accounts for 15% of the country's overall coal imports.



On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed the fifth package of sanctions against Russia, consisting of six points, including restrictions on six major banks and transportation limitations. Yet, the EU diplomats failed to agree upon the new sanctions package, including on imposing embargo on Russian coal, with the next session to be conducted later on Thursday.