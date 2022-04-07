International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire 152-mm Shells at Town North of Lugansk, LPR Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire 152-mm Shells at Town North of Lugansk, LPR Says
Earlier this week, the European Union announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow, while many members of the bloc expelled a number of Russian diplomats...
situation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
donbass
donbass conflict
ukraine
donbass
russia, ukraine, donbass, donbass conflict
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Fire 152-mm Shells at Town North of Lugansk, LPR Says

05:51 GMT 07.04.2022
Earlier this week, the European Union announced a new round of sanctions against Moscow, while many members of the bloc expelled a number of Russian diplomats. The steps come as a response to the special op in Ukraine launched by Moscow in February after Kiev's troops intensified their attacks against Donbass.
Russian forces continue their advance amid the special operation in Ukraine. The Russian military and Donbass militias are tightening their encirclement around the remaining Ukrainian radicals in Mariupol and preventing their evacuation from the city.
In total, since the beginning of the op, Russia has destroyed 125 Ukrainian planes, over 400 drones, 1,987 tanks and other armoured vehicles, and at least 1,888 special military vehicles, the Defence Ministry said.
06:21 GMT 07.04.2022
Austria Expels 4 Russian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry
06:16 GMT 07.04.2022
EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Oil Embargo on Russia at Meeting on 11 April - Borrell
The introduction of oil embargo on Russia will be on the agenda of the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 11 April, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"It [oil embargo] is not on the package of the 5th sanctions, which is been discussed today, it is only coal, but it will be discussed on Monday on foreign affairs ministers council, and, sooner or later, I hope sooner it will happen," Borrell told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.
05:53 GMT 07.04.2022
Japan to Refrain From Imposing Embargo on Russian Coal, Reports Say
The Japanese government will not ban Russian coal imports over recent developments in Ukraine, Japanese newspaper The Mainichi reported on Thursday citing informed sources.

According to the newspaper, Japan fears a price hike on this energy resource in case Russian coal is fully eliminated from the international market. Meanwhile, the news outlet noted that the amount of coal purchased by Japan from Russia accounts for 15% of the country's overall coal imports.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed the fifth package of sanctions against Russia, consisting of six points, including restrictions on six major banks and transportation limitations. Yet, the EU diplomats failed to agree upon the new sanctions package, including on imposing embargo on Russian coal, with the next session to be conducted later on Thursday.
05:51 GMT 07.04.2022
Situation in Ukraine
Ambassador Antonov: Lack of Publicity for NYT Story About Murder of Russian POWs Shows US Bias
04:56 GMT
05:51 GMT 07.04.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire 152-mm Shells at Town North of Lugansk, LPR Says
Ukrainian troops early on Thursday shelled the locality of Donetsky in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), firing five 152-millimeter shells, the LPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in a statement.

"A shelling attack by Ukraine's armed units was registered... from the direction of the settlement of Gorskoye towards the locality of Donetsky using a 152mm artillery gun (5 shells)," the office said.
