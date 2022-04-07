https://sputniknews.com/20220407/increase-in-hepatitis-cases-among-young-children-reported-in-uk-1094566509.html

Increase in Hepatitis Cases Among Young Children Reported in UK

About 60 hepatitis cases have been discovered in England and 11 have been found in Scotland, with the afflicted being children younger than 10. 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Parents in the United Kingdom were advised to check for signs of hepatitis in their kids after several dozen young children in the country recently received such a diagnosis, Sky News reports.According to the media outlet, over 70 children younger than 10 were diagnosed with the illness, with about 60 cases being discovered in England and 11 cases being found in Scotland.The UK Health Security Agency’s director of clinical and emerging infections reportedly said regarding the situation that "investigations for a wide range of potential causes are under way, including any possible links to infectious diseases”.Meanwhile, Public Health Scotland said that there are currently “no clear causes and no obvious connection”, as the media outlet put it, between the cases reported in the country.

uk, hepatitis, children