Video: Three Shot in Philadelphia, Gunman Down - Reports
00:20 GMT 07.04.2022 (Updated: 01:26 GMT 07.04.2022)
© WPVI-TV ABC 6 PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia Shooting
© WPVI-TV ABC 6 Philadelphia
A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) transit officer and two civilians, a man and woman, have reportedly been shot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The gunman is reportedly dead after firing shots from the third story of a building towards the street.
The transit officer is in critical, but stable condition. The two civilians were residents of the building where the gunman holed up are reported to be in stable condition at Temple University Hospital. The identities of the victims have not been released.
The responding officers have taken cover and the Philadelphia SWAT team has arrived at the scene. The police have surrounded a building where the shooter is believed to be holed up on the third story. The shooting reportedly began at 7 p.m. local time.
Video from an overhead news #helicopter captured the #gunman open #firing through a window and through the WALLS of the second floor.— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) April 7, 2022
The #SWAT team is now on the scene.
#Pennsylvania #Philadelphia #USA #US pic.twitter.com/z2sIo99F0u
The shooter remains unidentified but it is believed that he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. It remains unclear what prompted the shooting spree.
🚨#BREAKING: Police are responding to a Gunman firing shots from building In Philly— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) April 7, 2022
📌#Philadelphia l #PA
Reports of a suspect is firing towards the street from a two floor structure. All officers on scene have been told to take cover. Swat now on scene. As one officer is down pic.twitter.com/9fHVDhZPgj