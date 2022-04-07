International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/french-presidential-candidate-roussel-vows-to-propose-nato-withdrawal-if-wins-1094570399.html
French Presidential Candidate Roussel Vows to Propose NATO Withdrawal If Wins
French Presidential Candidate Roussel Vows to Propose NATO Withdrawal If Wins
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate and National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel said on Thursday that if elected, he... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T21:29+0000
2022-04-07T21:29+0000
communist party
france
presidential election
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570373_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2133ae0429f21d2d4f1132f5d1b62619.jpg
"We will propose to withdraw from NATO. When peace comes, which I wish very much, the foundations must be laid for a new organization, a new cooperation with the 50 member countries of this European continent - from the Atlantic to the Ural mountains," Roussel said on BFM TV.The first round of presidential elections in France will be held on April 10, the second is scheduled for April 24. Besides Roussel, 11 more candidates were confirmed to be eligible to run, including incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse, Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party, Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and others.
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570373_16:0:2747:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_648d817ed9eefc64b47d834825d108a0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
communist party, france, presidential election, nato

French Presidential Candidate Roussel Vows to Propose NATO Withdrawal If Wins

21:29 GMT 07.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ludovic MarinFrench communist party presidential candidate Fabien Roussel arrives to the show "France in the Face of War", in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
French communist party presidential candidate Fabien Roussel arrives to the show France in the Face of War, in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ludovic Marin
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French presidential candidate and National Secretary of the French Communist Party Fabien Roussel said on Thursday that if elected, he intends to propose withdrawal from NATO once European peace is restored.
"We will propose to withdraw from NATO. When peace comes, which I wish very much, the foundations must be laid for a new organization, a new cooperation with the 50 member countries of this European continent - from the Atlantic to the Ural mountains," Roussel said on BFM TV.
The first round of presidential elections in France will be held on April 10, the second is scheduled for April 24. Besides Roussel, 11 more candidates were confirmed to be eligible to run, including incumbent President Emmanuel Macron, Republican candidate Valerie Pecresse, Eric Zemmour of the far-right Reconquete party, Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally party, far-left politician Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the right-wing France Arise party Nicolas Dupont-Aignan and others.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала