BREAKING NEWS: Western Arms Deliveries to Ukraine Will Hamper Moscow-Kiev Talks, Kremlin Says
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
"Well, they won't take out only the wounded militants, who are in large numbers in Mariupol. So, they still try to take someone out of this city who will pretend that they are wounded or in some other way, plus let's remember here, that France and Turkey want to carry out [such an operation]," Basurin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked if there are grounds to believe that foreign intelligence is present in Mariupol.Basurin also said that up to 3,500 "militants" remain on the territory of the Azovstal plant.
France Makes Attempts to Help ‘Militants’ Leave Mariupol, DPR Official Says

09:22 GMT 07.04.2022 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 07.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France makes attempts to help Ukrainian "militants" leave Mariupol, spokesman for the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Eduard Basurin said on Thursday, adding that the presence of foreign fighters in the city is not ruled out.
"Well, they won’t take out only the wounded militants, who are in large numbers in Mariupol. So, they still try to take someone out of this city who will pretend that they are wounded or in some other way, plus let’s remember here, that France and Turkey want to carry out [such an operation]," Basurin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster when asked if there are grounds to believe that foreign intelligence is present in Mariupol.
Basurin also said that up to 3,500 "militants" remain on the territory of the Azovstal plant.
