Finland Bolsters Defence Spending as Survey Discloses Massive NATO Support Among MPs

Finland has cut a budget deal that will significantly increase defence spending to bolster deterrence in the wake of Russia's military operation to demilitarise Ukraine, which it sees as “aggression”.Overall, the Finnish government agreed to increase the country's military spending by 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion). The new money will be spread out between 2023 and 2026, with 700 million euros ($763 million dollars) allocated this year.“So what are we planning to acquire, I'll give a few examples”, Defence Minister Antti Kaikkonen said, as quoted by national broadcaster Yle. “Anti-tank weapons, air defence weapons, infantry equipment, artillery parts, field hospital materials and sea and air defence missiles. You could say that we are getting our stores into shape and maintaining our defence”. Kaikkonen emphasised that the goal is to make sure that military action never crosses Finland's borders.According to the head of the Defence Forces Timo Kivinen, the Finnish military plans to increase its stockpile of ammunition and spare equipment parts. While the majority of the funding is earmarked towards purchase of missile and ammunition gear already in use, the acquisition and deployment of new aircraft, as well as intelligence capabilities, will also be accelerated, according to Kivinen. He admitted that the sums in question are large, but insisted that they are a necessary investment.Lastly, the funding will allow to increase personnel numbers, with staff increases to begin immediately. The Finnish Armed Forces plan to increase their staff by 500, as well as expand the number of reservists it calls in each year to just under 30,000 troops, up from the current 19,300.Russia's special operation aimed at “demilitarising and de-Nazifying” Ukraine and held in support of the People's Republic of Donbass, which the West portrays as an “invasion”, has also fuelled Finland's perennial NATO debate, with several surveys indicating growing support for joining the alliance. In a recent poll by Yle, 71 out of 112 MPs surveyed (about 63 percent) said they would support joining NATO, while only six MPs said they were against.Both Chief of Defence Kivinen and Defence Minister Kaikkonen stressed that Finland's possible NATO membership doesn't eliminate the need for the country to prepare for security challenges.

