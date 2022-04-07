https://sputniknews.com/20220407/exclusive-amazon-labor-union-president-teases-alliance-with-walmart-workers-1094572217.html

Exclusive: Amazon Labor Union President Teases Alliance With Walmart Workers

Exclusive: Amazon Labor Union President Teases Alliance With Walmart Workers

On April 1, Amazon employees in Staten Island, NY, voted to unionize for the first time in the tech giant’s history. Another vote in Alabama currently favors... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T22:22+0000

2022-04-07T22:22+0000

2022-04-07T22:29+0000

amazon

union

chris smalls

christian smalls

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/16/1083442049_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cf76a8732f11cf8bd43da176acec46e3.jpg

Amazon, in its fight against unionization efforts around the country, decided to make Christian Smalls the face of the labor movement. The plan was to create a target they could hit to damage the entire movement. The only problem was that he won. Now Smalls and his allies, fresh off their victory, are working to unionize Amazon facilities around the nation and possibly even other big retailers.Speaking to Political Misfits, Christian Smalls, the president of the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) that recently won a unionization vote at a facility in Staten Island, NY, teased a potential super union with the workers of Walmart.Co-host John Kiriakou asked Smalls if he thought the vote in Staten Island was worrying Walmart, which is the second-largest retailer in America after Amazon.It is not clear if Smalls is in any serious talks about forming a joint union with Walmart workers or if they were simply asking him for advice, but the prospect has to be salivating for labor advocates who for years have rallied against alleged exploitative practices by both companies.Smalls did mention that he has been contacted by Amazon workers across the country asking for advice on how to unionize their facilities.He has also been talking with Teamsters and the AFL-CIO while in Washington, DC. While he appreciates the support, he is really focused on the Amazon workers around the country.There is also the little detail of successfully getting a contract from Amazon now that they have unionized. Workers in other facilities are less likely to join the battle if the ALU cannot successfully get their members more favorable conditions than they had prior to organizing.In a speech on Wednesday at North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference, President Joe Biden seemingly referenced the ALU’s victory in Staten Island. “By the way, Amazon, here we come. Watch. Watch.”Smalls welcomed the support but wants to make sure it is followed up by action. “That’s good, the highest plateau in the country and he actually mentioned Amazon. That’s great. I wish he would have shouted out the Amazon Labor Union because we are the ones coming for them.” Smalls explained, “They have to pass the Pro Act. And if they don’t pass it, Biden needs to not wait on Congress and pass it through an Executive Order.”The Pro Act is a reference to the Protecting the Right to Organize Act of 2021, which would prohibit compulsory company meetings that discourage unionization efforts, often called captive audience meetings.The National Labor Relation Board’s general counsel said in a memo on Tuesday that she plans to ask the board to make such meetings a labor violation.After the Staten Island vote, Amazon said it would fight the legitimacy of the vote in a brief statement.

https://sputniknews.com/20220401/amazon-workers-in-new-york-declare-victory-in-union-drive-1094402618.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

amazon, union, chris smalls, christian smalls