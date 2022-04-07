International
https://sputniknews.com/20220407/ex-congressional-staffer-pleads-guilty-to-theft-of-public-funds-1094572095.html
Ex-Congressional Staffer Pleads Guilty to Theft of Public Funds
Ex-Congressional Staffer Pleads Guilty to Theft of Public Funds
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Congressional staffer Sterling Carter has pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to theft of public... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T22:17+0000
2022-04-07T22:17+0000
public funds
us justice department
us
congress
fraud
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083433749_0:232:3071:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_a32ec602ab2e7f8ba13fd43351bb066d.jpg
"Carter will be sentenced on July 28 and faces up to ten years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the Justice Department said in a press release.Carter, 24, of Glenwood, Georgia, was employed by a member of Congress and was responsible for managing the office’s budget and processing payroll as well as bonus payments for all employees, the release said.Between November 2019 and January 2021, Carter submitted fraudulent paperwork which purported to authorize a higher salary and bonus payments for himself, the release saidThe theft garnered him nearly $80,000 in unauthorized salary and bonus payments, the release added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/15/1083433749_340:0:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8c686904ab41e5fbf7da07b3f8b483.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
public funds, us justice department, us, congress, fraud

Ex-Congressional Staffer Pleads Guilty to Theft of Public Funds

22:17 GMT 07.04.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLYThe seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020.
The seal of the United States Department of Justice is seen on the building exterior of the United States Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 17, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2022
© REUTERS / ANDREW KELLY
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Congressional staffer Sterling Carter has pleaded guilty in the US District Court for the District of Columbia to theft of public funds, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.
"Carter will be sentenced on July 28 and faces up to ten years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," the Justice Department said in a press release.
Carter, 24, of Glenwood, Georgia, was employed by a member of Congress and was responsible for managing the office’s budget and processing payroll as well as bonus payments for all employees, the release said.
Between November 2019 and January 2021, Carter submitted fraudulent paperwork which purported to authorize a higher salary and bonus payments for himself, the release said
The theft garnered him nearly $80,000 in unauthorized salary and bonus payments, the release added.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала