DOJ to Investigate Trump's 'Improper Removal' of Presidential Records to Mar-a-Lago - WaPo

DOJ to Investigate Trump's 'Improper Removal' of Presidential Records to Mar-a-Lago - WaPo

Last month, the USS National Archives and Records Administration said that classified information had been found in the 15 boxes of White House records that... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

The US Justice Department has been preparing to launch an investigation into former president Donald Trump’s improper transfer of presidential records to Mar-a-Lago, the Washington Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.Some of the records in question were labelled "top secret", the paper added. Trump has been trying to keep his presidential files out of the hands of a Democrat-led congressional probe into the events of 6 January 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed the Capitol building to try to prevent Congress from officially confirming Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.House investigators have been looking to see if Trump has violated - during his presidency and after - the Presidential Records Act of 1978 which says that presidential records are the property of the US government and do not belong to the president himself.

