'Do Not Eat Them': FSA Warns UK Parents as More Kinder Easter Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

Batches of Kinder Surprise chocolate sold in popular British supermarkets such as Tesco, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s are being recalled as a precaution due to salmonella cases believed to be linked to the products.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced on Wednesday that 63 people had been infected in the latest outbreak, “characterised by an unusually high proportion of children being hospitalised, some with severe clinical symptoms such as bloody diarrhoea”.Salmonella symptoms can include severe stomach pains, diarrhoea, and vomiting.On Monday, the 20g Kinder eggs or the three-pack of eggs with a best before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022 were recalled after a probe by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and other safety bodies discovered a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning and the chocolate product. The Food Standards Agency said no deaths had been reported in the UK, but most cases involved children aged five and under.The withdrawal is now being extended as a result of the continuing investigation into the salmonella outbreak.Manufacturer Ferrero’s precautionary recall now covers all products produced in its factory in Arlon, Belgium, listed in the PRIN.These include: 20g eggs or three-packs of the eggs with a best before date of all dates up to and including October 7 2022; 100g Kinder Surprise packs with a best before date between April 20 2022 and August 21 2022; Kinder Mini eggs 75g packs with a best before date between April 20 and August 21 2022; Kinder Egg Hunt Kits 150g with best before dates from April 21 to August 21 2022; and Kinder Schokobons 200g with a best before date of April 20 to August 21 2022.“Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores that are selling these products. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products,” added the FSA in its advice to customers, saying: “If you have bought the above products do not eat them.”The company underscored that its decision to carry out the expanded recall was voluntary, as a precautionary measure, due to the additional products “having been manufactured in the same facility in Belgium, within the same time frame.”“No other Ferrero and Kinder products are affected by this voluntary recall. The company takes food safety extremely seriously and we sincerely apologise for this matter. Our continued commitment to consumer care has driven our decision today to extend the voluntary recall," added Ferrero.FSA head of incidents Tina Potter welcomed this stance by the manufacturer, saying:So far, the investigations have been led by the UK Health Security Agency, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland.Product recalls have also been launched in Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland and Luxembourg. According to the European Food Safety Authority, it was investigating 105 confirmed and 29 suspected cases, mainly among children under 10 years old.

