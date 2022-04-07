https://sputniknews.com/20220407/cia-medical-expert-reveals-hundreds-of-military-servicemen-have-encountered-ufos-1094573426.html

CIA Medical Expert Reveals Hundreds of Military Servicemen Have Encountered UFOs

CIA Medical Expert Reveals Hundreds of Military Servicemen Have Encountered UFOs

Forensic neuroimaging expert Christopher Green has described himself as the “go-to physician in the Department of Defense for unexplained morbidity and... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

In 2010, a secret $22 million government defense program monitoring UFOs commissioned Green, a professor at the Wayne State School of Medicine in Detroit, to write a paper on injuries suffered during close encounters.His paper was part of an initiative called the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP) and was overseen by the Defense Intelligence Agency between 2007 to 2012.Green, in an exclusive interview with the Daily Mail, said that he has been working with the CIA as a forensic neuroimaging expert since the 1960s and has dealt with “hundreds of patients” who have interacted with unidentified aerial phenomena.Over the decades, Green has observed symptoms of multiple sclerosis, brain damage, and burns among his patients. Many of the symptoms he saw resembled those suffered by American diplomats that have suffered from ‘Havanna Syndrome.’ However, many of these cases predate the 2016 emergence of ‘Havanna Syndrome.’Brain damage and burns were commonly seen in patients who had encounters with UFOs. Green also developed an intimate knowledge of the details of his patients' experiences with UFOs.According to Green, “Sometimes they hovered. Sometimes they moved in odd ways.” He added, “Some did show clear, advanced cloaking. Some did show emanations of funny lights, patterns and strobes.”Most troubling is what Green’s patients described when the UFOs came in close proximity. “Some of them did come close, and make them become unconscious and they woke up burned or injured,” according to Green.Close to 10% of his patients died within seven years of their close encounter with a UFO.While the phenomena experienced by his patients remain unexplained, almost all of the injuries could have been caused by known, although advanced, human technology.According to Green, many of the injuries can be explained by close proximity to micro and radio waves.Green believes that by understanding the injuries these men and women have suffered, it is possible to reverse engineer how the technology that caused it works. From there, it would be possible to determine how these UFOs work, and whether they’re extraterrestrial, a foreign adversary, or possibly an advanced technology used by the US government.

