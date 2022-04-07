https://sputniknews.com/20220407/chinese-hackers-target-indian-power-grid-in-contested-ladakh-us-based-intel-firm-1094544853.html
Suspected state-linked Chinese hackers have targeted power grids in India, including in the Ladakh region, where the two countries are embroiled in border tensions, US-based threat intelligence firm Recorded Future has claimed in its report published on Wednesday.The report further stated that the attack is likely intended to enable information-gathering surrounding critical infrastructure and/or pre-positioning for future activity.As per a researcher with the firm, the hacking group used malware called ShadowPad to target at least seven power infrastructure facilities in the past few months. According to Recorded Future, the malware was previously associated with China's People's Liberation Army and the Ministry of State Security.Ladakh has been the epicentre of tensions between the two Asian giants since April 2020, following several clashes reported in the area over border infrastructure.In one such clash, 20 Indian soldiers and four People's Liberation Army troops were killed.Since then, the two armies have continued to deploy thousands of troops as well as hardware.Last July, India's Ministry of Power admitted that some unsuccessful cyber-attacks were reported from various agencies, but denied a direct link to China.
Recorded Future, a US-based firm tracking cyber-attacks, has reported that Chinese hackers were behind the 2020 Mumbai blackout, which India’s Power Ministry denied last year. However, the government has started setting up a specialised cyber-security team to protect power grids from being hacked.
Suspected state-linked Chinese hackers have targeted power grids in India, including in the Ladakh region, where the two countries are embroiled in border tensions, US-based threat intelligence firm Recorded Future has claimed in its report published on Wednesday.
“The prolonged targeting of Indian power grid assets by Chinese state-linked groups offers limited economic espionage or traditional intelligence gathering opportunities”, the Recorded Future report states.
The report further stated that the attack is likely intended to enable information-gathering surrounding critical infrastructure
and/or pre-positioning for future activity.
As per a researcher with the firm, the hacking group used malware called ShadowPad to target at least seven power infrastructure facilities in the past few months.
According to Recorded Future, the malware was previously associated with China's People's Liberation Army and the Ministry of State Security.
Ladakh has been the epicentre of tensions between the two Asian giants since April 2020, following several clashes reported in the area over border infrastructure.
In one such clash, 20 Indian soldiers and four People's Liberation Army troops were killed.
Since then, the two armies have continued to deploy thousands of troops as well as hardware.
Last July, India's Ministry of Power admitted that some unsuccessful cyber-attacks were reported from various agencies, but denied a direct link to China
.