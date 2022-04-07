https://sputniknews.com/20220407/china-protests-over-us-approval-of-taiwan-deal-on-patriot-air-defence-systems-1094543093.html

China Protests Over US Approval of Taiwan Deal on Patriot Air Defence Systems

China Protests Over US Approval of Taiwan Deal on Patriot Air Defence Systems

On Wednesday, the US said Taiwan would be able to use the proposed training and equipment as a "deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T07:18+0000

2022-04-07T07:18+0000

2022-04-07T07:59+0000

china

taiwan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089828528_0:279:2948:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_25043da799fc5cb3e61c7aec9c65f5ea.jpg

China has voiced "resolute protest" over Washington's deal to provide up to $95 million worth of training and equipment to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defense system, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Tan Kefei said on Thursday.US arms sales to Taiwan "seriously violate the one-China principle and the three joint US-China communiques," said the spokesman, adidng that they are a flagrant interference in China's internal affairs.It was underscored that Beijing had "already made a strict representation to the US."Earlier, such actions by the US were slammed as not only undermining Chinese-American relations, but "disrupting the peace in the Taiwan Strait" by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian.Furthermore, in a response to media reports that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan, China’s Foreign Ministry said it likewise made an according representation with the US authorities.The US State Department approved earlier this week a possible $95 million sale of contractor technical support and equipment for the Patriot air defense system to Taiwan.“The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO) has requested to buy Contractor Technical Assistance support consisting of training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the Patriot Air Defense System, associated equipment, and logistics support elements; as well as Patriot Ground Support Equipment, spare parts, and consumables as required in support of Technical Assistance activities,” the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a notice to Congress.Taiwan's foreign ministry welcomed the arms deal as providing much-needed help to protect against Beijing's "continuing military expansion and provocation."The moves by Washington come as Russia launched its special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February, with US politicians and commanders warning that China might use the crisis to launch its own operation to reclaim Taiwan. Beijing has condemned and denied these accusations.Taiwan, officially called the Republic of China, has been governed independently from the mainland, with Beijing viewing the island as its province. Taipei maintains that it is an autonomous country and has political and economic relations with several nations that recognise its sovereignty.Beijing, whose official policy envisions a peaceful unification of Taiwan with Mainland China, has engaged in rounds of talks with island authorities over several decades. Earlier this year, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged Taiwan to acknowledge its future lies in "reunification."

https://sputniknews.com/20220406/beijing-pledges-firm-forceful-measures-against-95-million-us-sale-of-patriot-missiles-to-taiwan-1094535536.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

china, taiwan