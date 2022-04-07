https://sputniknews.com/20220407/can-elon-musk-revitalize-twitter-as-a-platform-for-free-speech-1094537890.html

Can Elon Musk Revitalize Twitter as a Platform for Free Speech?

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about the Western media refusing to accept Russia's military operation in Ukraine as a success, Elon... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

Can Elon Musk Revitalize Twitter as a Platform for Free Speech? On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talks about the Western media refusing to accept Russia's military operation in Ukraine as a success, the veracity of alleged war crimes in Bucha, Elon Musk buying himself onto Twitter's board, and Jamaica moving away from colonial rule.

Guests:Michael Maloof - Security Policy Analyst | Pakistan’s Imran Khan Accuses US of Regime Change AttemptElijah Magnier - Veteran War Journalist | Mainstream Media Accepts Alleged War Crimes in Bucha as FactA.J. Delgado - Conservative Columnist | Can Elon Musk Revitalize Twitter as a Platform for Free Speech?Horace Cunningham - Jamaican Journalist | US Looks to Compete With Chinese Investments in JamaicaIn the first hour, Michael Maloof joined the show to give an analysis on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, and why the Western media refuses to accept Russia’s military operation as a success. We also talked about how NATO has pushed China and Russia closer together and Pakistan’s leader accusing the US of trying to oust him in a soft coup.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Elijah Magnier for a discussion on the Bucha provocation and the use of tragedy propaganda in NATO’s previous wars. We were also joined by A.J. Delgado to talk about Elon Musk buying himself onto Twitter’s board in an attempt to save free speech on the platform and Ukraine’s Zelensky realizing NATO was a false ally.In the third hour, Horace Cunningham joined the conversation to talk about Jamaica moving away from colonial rule and the US attempting to compete with Chinese investments in a ploy to steer Jamaicans against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

