https://sputniknews.com/20220407/biden-applauds-un-vote-to-suspend-russia-from-hrc-but-ignores-nationalists-crimes-in-ukraine-1094573048.html

Biden ‘Applauds’ UN Vote to Suspend Russia From HRC, But Ignores Nationalists' Crimes in Ukraine

Biden ‘Applauds’ UN Vote to Suspend Russia From HRC, But Ignores Nationalists' Crimes in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said in a statement that he applauds the General Assembly of the United Nations’ vote to suspend Russia from the... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-07T23:19+0000

2022-04-07T23:19+0000

2022-04-07T23:27+0000

nationalists

ukraine

russia

joe biden

special operation

war crimes

azov battalion

killings of civilians

nazi

human rights

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/07/1094570545_0:6:3072:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_13cdd202f6e00fcdc44374efa4feb5f2.jpg

Earlier in the day, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.The countries that voted against include Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Burundi, the CAR, China, Republic of the Congo, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.Egypt, Cameroon, Ghana, India, Kuwait, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE are among those that abstained.Serbia, Israel, and Turkey were among those that supported the move to suspend Russia from the body.Double Standards or Utter Hypocrisy?Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only, but Ukrainian forces have been using typical terrorist methods, such as hiding behind civilians and positioning weapons systems in civilian areas.Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia repeatedly pointed out that Ukrainian forces and radicals are responsible for abuses of civilians and POWs, as well as violations of humanitarian agreements. He also said Russia should not have withdrawn its forces from the town of Bucha in light of the alleged atrocities that emerged after their pullout.The US has openly said it cannot independently verify the reports of alleged atrocities in Bucha. Meanwhile, the New York Times story about the authenticity of a video from Bucha, where prisoners of war from Russia were killed, received almost no publicity, which clearly proves Washington's bias towards the events in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said.Earlier, the Russian envoy to the UN called on the international community to address the shocking crimes committed by nationalist battalions against its own civilians in Mariupol, which include torturing captives to death in cellars and carving swastikas into their dead bodies. Particularly the Neo-Nazi Azov battalion, whose members have engaged in hostilities against the people of Donbas, committed outright war crimes, including kidnapping, torture and mass looting, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported in 2016.But Western governments tend to view the events in a one-sided way.

https://sputniknews.com/20220407/see-no-evil-hear-no-evil-russian-pows-unworthy-victims-in-eyes-of-west-say-independent-scholars-1094564497.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220407/absolute-humiliation-greek-lawmakers-incensed-over-zelensky-speech-alongside-neo-nazi-fighters-1094561894.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

nationalists, ukraine, russia, joe biden, special operation, war crimes, azov battalion, killings of civilians, nazi, human rights