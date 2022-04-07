https://sputniknews.com/20220407/-ambassador-antonov-lack-of-publicity-for-nyt-story-about-murder-of-russian-pows-shows-us-bias-1094539921.html

Ambassador Antonov: Lack of Publicity for NYT Story About Murder of Russian POWs Shows US Bias

"We noted an article in The New York Times dated 6 April confirming the authenticity of a video in which Ukrainian militants kill Russian prisoners of war in cold blood. It is perplexing that the publication did not receive wide publicity in the #USA, as was the case with the staged provocation about alleged Russian war crimes in #Bucha," Antonov wrote on the embassy's Telegram channel.The NYT wrote on 6 April that "a video posted online on Monday and verified by The New York Times appears to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops outside a village west of Kiev."Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street. The Russian Defence Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as 30 March.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

