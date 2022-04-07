https://sputniknews.com/20220407/-ambassador-antonov-lack-of-publicity-for-nyt-story-about-murder-of-russian-pows-shows-us-bias-1094539921.html
Ambassador Antonov: Lack of Publicity for NYT Story About Murder of Russian POWs Shows US Bias
Ambassador Antonov: Lack of Publicity for NYT Story About Murder of Russian POWs Shows US Bias
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lack of publicity in the United States for The New York Times story about the authenticity of the video, where prisoners of war from... 07.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-07T04:56+0000
2022-04-07T04:56+0000
2022-04-07T04:56+0000
situation in ukraine
ukraine
pow
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094462254_0:81:3197:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_dec086d0e646b2553ba6f139de748603.jpg
"We noted an article in The New York Times dated 6 April confirming the authenticity of a video in which Ukrainian militants kill Russian prisoners of war in cold blood. It is perplexing that the publication did not receive wide publicity in the #USA, as was the case with the staged provocation about alleged Russian war crimes in #Bucha," Antonov wrote on the embassy's Telegram channel.The NYT wrote on 6 April that "a video posted online on Monday and verified by The New York Times appears to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops outside a village west of Kiev."Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street. The Russian Defence Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as 30 March.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.
ukraine
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/04/1094462254_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d89ca6da63759c944303acf31c73cfbf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukraine, pow, us
Ambassador Antonov: Lack of Publicity for NYT Story About Murder of Russian POWs Shows US Bias
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The lack of publicity in the United States for The New York Times story about the authenticity of the video, where prisoners of war from Russia are killed, shows Washington's bias towards the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
"We noted an article in The New York Times dated 6 April confirming the authenticity of a video in which Ukrainian militants kill Russian prisoners of war in cold blood
. It is perplexing that the publication did not receive wide publicity in the #USA, as was the case with the staged provocation about alleged Russian war crimes in #Bucha," Antonov wrote on the embassy's Telegram channel.
"The indifferent reaction of the American authorities with reference to the lack of confirmation of the authenticity of the video is indicative. For some reason, there are no calls for an investigation or punishment of those responsible for the violation of international humanitarian law. This approach is indicative of Washington's biased attitude toward the conflict in Ukraine," he said.
The NYT wrote on 6 April that "a video posted online on Monday and verified by The New York Times appears to show a group of Ukrainian soldiers killing captured Russian troops outside a village west of Kiev."
Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev
showing scores of corpses in the street. The Russian Defence Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as 30 March.
Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.