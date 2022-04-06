International
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/zelensky-says-ukraine-wont-be-liberal-european-aims-to-imitate-israel-instead-1094535845.html
Zelensky Says Ukraine Won’t Be ‘Liberal, European,’ Aims to Imitate Israel Instead
Zelensky Says Ukraine Won’t Be ‘Liberal, European,’ Aims to Imitate Israel Instead
Comments from the floundering leader of the Ukrainian regime make clear that, for at least the next decade, a truly democratic Ukraine is a pipe dream. 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T22:12+0000
2022-04-06T22:14+0000
israel
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
special operation
sanctions
west
arms supplies
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093589107_0:0:1968:1108_1920x0_80_0_0_02a918b3bcdc5443667e775e7191b3a3.jpg
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised eyebrows Tuesday when he told Ukrainian media that he foresees his country becoming like Israel and suggested civilians could expect to be subjected to a type of martial law for the foreseeable future.“We will not be surprised if we have representatives of the armed forces or the national guard in cinemas, supermarkets, and people with weapons,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that because he is “confident that the question of security will be issue number one for the next ten years,” Ukraine won’t be “liberal [and] European.”But it’s unclear if Zelensky’s apparent admiration is mutual. Israeli authorities continue to refuse Kiev’s demand for weapons shipment, and efforts by Ukrainian delegates who are reportedly currently in Israel to purchase weapons from private vendors are being rebuffed by Israeli authorities, per Haaretz. But now there are indications Russian-Israeli relations may have hit a turning point. Beyond sparking widespread mockery, the claim by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid that “Russian forces committed war crimes against a defenseless population” seemed to signal a previously unseen willingness to be dragged into economic conflict by other western powers.Last month, simmering tensions between Israel and the Ukrainian regime boiled over into public view. Axios reported that a senior Ukrainian official complained Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet’s push for diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia “looks like an excuse for why he is not speaking out against Russia, not providing weapons to Ukraine and not sanctioning Russia.”But within Israel, it seems there’s little appetite for a public confrontation with Russia over its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. A majority of Israelis support the official policy of neutrality, according to a Direct Polls LTD survey published last month. And Palestinians feel similarly, with an astonishing 71% of survey respondents expressing their preference that the Palestinian Authority maintain its neutrality as well.If the Ukrainian regime ultimately does succeed in converting the country into a “Big Israel,” it will be welcome news for some. Elena Bunina, the former CEO of Russian search engine Yandex, has reportedly relocated from Russia to Israel, telling colleagues–with no apparent trace of irony–that she “cannot work in a country that is at war with its neighbors.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220325/scholars-west-well-aware-of-racism-neo-nazism--atrocities-in-ukraine-but-keeps-it-on-hush-hush-1094201705.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Wyatt Reed
Wyatt Reed
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/04/1093589107_261:0:1968:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_4775a9da58b38141e41f05c486b04788.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, special operation, sanctions, west, arms supplies

Zelensky Says Ukraine Won’t Be ‘Liberal, European,’ Aims to Imitate Israel Instead

22:12 GMT 06.04.2022 (Updated: 22:14 GMT 06.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Wyatt Reed
All materials
Comments from the floundering leader of the Ukrainian regime make clear that, for at least the next decade, a truly democratic Ukraine is a pipe dream.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky raised eyebrows Tuesday when he told Ukrainian media that he foresees his country becoming like Israel and suggested civilians could expect to be subjected to a type of martial law for the foreseeable future.
“We will not be surprised if we have representatives of the armed forces or the national guard in cinemas, supermarkets, and people with weapons,” Zelensky told reporters, adding that because he is “confident that the question of security will be issue number one for the next ten years,” Ukraine won’t be “liberal [and] European.”
“Ukraine will definitely not be what we wanted it to be from the beginning,” he admitted, pledging that it “will become a ‘big Israel’ with its own face.”
But it’s unclear if Zelensky’s apparent admiration is mutual. Israeli authorities continue to refuse Kiev’s demand for weapons shipment, and efforts by Ukrainian delegates who are reportedly currently in Israel to purchase weapons from private vendors are being rebuffed by Israeli authorities, per Haaretz. But now there are indications Russian-Israeli relations may have hit a turning point.
Beyond sparking widespread mockery, the claim by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid that “Russian forces committed war crimes against a defenseless population” seemed to signal a previously unseen willingness to be dragged into economic conflict by other western powers.
Servicemen from the Azov volunteer battalion read a prayer during a ceremony before being sent to eastern Ukraine, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, Aug.17, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.03.2022
Situation in Ukraine
West Well Aware of Racism, Neo-Nazism & Atrocities in Ukraine But Keeps It on Hush-Hush - Scholars
25 March, 18:31 GMT
Last month, simmering tensions between Israel and the Ukrainian regime boiled over into public view. Axios reported that a senior Ukrainian official complained Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet’s push for diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia “looks like an excuse for why he is not speaking out against Russia, not providing weapons to Ukraine and not sanctioning Russia.”
But within Israel, it seems there’s little appetite for a public confrontation with Russia over its ongoing special military operation in Ukraine. A majority of Israelis support the official policy of neutrality, according to a Direct Polls LTD survey published last month. And Palestinians feel similarly, with an astonishing 71% of survey respondents expressing their preference that the Palestinian Authority maintain its neutrality as well.
If the Ukrainian regime ultimately does succeed in converting the country into a “Big Israel,” it will be welcome news for some. Elena Bunina, the former CEO of Russian search engine Yandex, has reportedly relocated from Russia to Israel, telling colleagues–with no apparent trace of irony–that she “cannot work in a country that is at war with its neighbors.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала