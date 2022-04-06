https://sputniknews.com/20220406/west-does-not-care-about-global-consequences-of-anti-russian-sanctions-1094517715.html

Moscow: West Does Not Care About Global Consequences of Anti-Russian Sanctions

Moscow: West Does Not Care About Global Consequences of Anti-Russian Sanctions

The West does not care about the global socio-economic consequences of anti-Russian sanctions, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Latin America (DLA), said in an interview with Sputnik.

2022-04-06T06:24+0000

2022-04-06T06:24+0000

2022-04-06T06:33+0000

russia

sanctions

food

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104129/56/1041295640_0:188:3600:2213_1920x0_80_0_0_37e210e573203a88a8f3a824ce22ce05.jpg

Western countries have imposed multiple sanctions in response to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. A number of companies announced their withdrawal from the Russian market and the closure of production facilities in the country. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western companies that refuse to work with Russia did so under enormous pressure, but Moscow will solve all the economic problems the West creates for it.Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation aims to "demilitarise and de-Nazify" Ukraine. Moscow has stressed that it only targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, adding that Russia has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, sanctions, food