Video: Biden Looks Lost and Lonely as Obama Commands Attention in White House
Former US President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since his presidency to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the launch of the Affordable Care Act.
A video showing Biden looking all lost and forgotten as his staffers flock around Obama immediately went viral. With the centre of attention definitely focusing on the former president, the incumbent had nothing to do but to helplessly look around, prompting even his critics to feel a bit bad for him.Obama arrived at the White House for the first time since leaving it to Donald Trump in 2017. He gave a speech to mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare", and dropped some jokes, calling Biden his "vice president", referring to the time when the incumbent president was second-in-command.The US president seemed to be on the same wavelength as Obama.The last remark was apparently the president's recognition of his own tendency to frequently drop gaffes, especially when it comes to family statuses and titles.
Former US President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since his presidency to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the launch of the Affordable Care Act.
It appears like US President Joe Biden felt like a guest in his own White House when former boss, Barack Obama, came by and stole the show.
A video showing Biden looking all lost and forgotten as his staffers flock around Obama immediately went viral. With the centre of attention definitely focusing on the former president, the incumbent had nothing to do but to helplessly look around, prompting even his critics to feel a bit bad for him.
Obama arrived at the White House for the first time since leaving it to Donald Trump in 2017. He gave a speech to mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare", and dropped some jokes, calling Biden his "vice president", referring to the time when the incumbent president was second-in-command.
"Vice President Biden. Vice President - that was a joke", he quickly clarified. "That was all set up. My president, Joe Biden".
The US president seemed to be on the same wavelength as Obama.
"My name is Joe Biden and I'm Barack Obama's vice president", Biden said, jokingly introducing himself and even proceeding for a self-roast: "And I'm Joe Biden's husband".
