https://sputniknews.com/20220406/video-biden-looks-lost-and-lonely-as-obama-commands-attention-in-white-house-1094524824.html

Video: Biden Looks Lost and Lonely as Obama Commands Attention in White House

Video: Biden Looks Lost and Lonely as Obama Commands Attention in White House

Former US President Barack Obama returned to the White House for the first time since his presidency to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the launch of the... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-06T12:14+0000

2022-04-06T12:14+0000

2022-04-06T12:14+0000

us

joe biden

barack obama

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094524916_0:0:3107:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_ced2727465f96ed2a85aded1f30a0f67.jpg

It appears like US President Joe Biden felt like a guest in his own White House when former boss, Barack Obama, came by and stole the show.A video showing Biden looking all lost and forgotten as his staffers flock around Obama immediately went viral. With the centre of attention definitely focusing on the former president, the incumbent had nothing to do but to helplessly look around, prompting even his critics to feel a bit bad for him.Obama arrived at the White House for the first time since leaving it to Donald Trump in 2017. He gave a speech to mark the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, also known as "Obamacare", and dropped some jokes, calling Biden his "vice president", referring to the time when the incumbent president was second-in-command.The US president seemed to be on the same wavelength as Obama.The last remark was apparently the president's recognition of his own tendency to frequently drop gaffes, especially when it comes to family statuses and titles.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, joe biden, barack obama