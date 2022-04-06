https://sputniknews.com/20220406/uk-house-of-lords-holds-discussion-on-british-defence-capabilities-1094520041.html

UK House of Lords Holds Discussion on British Defence Capabilities

The event features experts from various fields, with MPs asking them questions in the context of the Defence Command Paper published by the Ministry of Defence... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from London as the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee holds an evidence session "Defence concepts and capabilities: from aspiration to reality". It is expected to cover various spheres, from nuclear capabilities to "sub-threshold" confrontation.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

