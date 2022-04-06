International
UK House of Lords Holds Discussion on British Defence Capabilities
UK House of Lords Holds Discussion on British Defence Capabilities
The event features experts from various fields, with MPs asking them questions in the context of the Defence Command Paper published by the Ministry of Defence
Sputnik is live from London as the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee holds an evidence session "Defence concepts and capabilities: from aspiration to reality". It is expected to cover various spheres, from nuclear capabilities to "sub-threshold" confrontation.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
uk, uk parliament, house of lords, defence

UK House of Lords Holds Discussion on British Defence Capabilities

09:36 GMT 06.04.2022
The event features experts from various fields, with MPs asking them questions in the context of the Defence Command Paper published by the Ministry of Defence last year.
Sputnik is live from London as the House of Lords International Relations and Defence Committee holds an evidence session "Defence concepts and capabilities: from aspiration to reality". It is expected to cover various spheres, from nuclear capabilities to "sub-threshold" confrontation.
© Ruptly
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
