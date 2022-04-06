International
https://sputniknews.com/20220406/twitter-users-call-elon-musk-to-unban-donald-trumps-account-1094531552.html
Twitter Users Call Elon Musk to Unban Donald Trump's Account
Twitter Users Call Elon Musk to Unban Donald Trump's Account
Former US President Donald Trump was kicked off Twitter, along with other mainstream social media platforms, after the January 2021 Capitol riot, which he was... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-06T18:21+0000
2022-04-06T18:21+0000
us
twitter
elon musk
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078597_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_058503434856ca99a4cdba7e1b730f6d.jpg
With a new major shareholder at Twitter, its users have started to hope that their suggestions on how to improve the platform might be given a fair hearing and have begun bombarding Elon Musk (who recently joined the company's board) with requests to bring Donald Trump back.Earlier, Musk asked his Twitter followers whether they want an edit button, receiving an overwhelmingly positive reaction. Then, it was revealed that Twitter is going to test the long-awaited function. This got many people thinking that maybe a similar scenario could work with reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account - more than a year after he was de-platformed for allegedly inciting the Capitol Riot. Given that Musk's $2.89 billion investment has made him the largest stakeholder and provided him with greater clout on the platform's operations compared with outside investors such as Meta or Google.However, not everyone appears to be willing to welcome Trump back to Twitter.Before becoming Twitter's largest stakeholder, Musk also asked his followers if they believe Twitter adheres to principles of free speech. The Tesla founder earlier described himself as being a "free speech absolutist", and he is no stranger to criticising the platform for censorship as well.Now that Musk's vote is the same as that of Twitter's former chief executive, Jack Dorsey, it is likely he may listen to the trending calls to unban Trump, who was booted off mainstream social media platforms, including Twitter, after the 2021 Capitol riot. The former US president, for his part, condemned the big-tech social media platforms for undermining free speech and silencing conservative voices that appear to fall foul of the mainstream narrative.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/07/1092078597_164:0:2895:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8be3b066220e2d1c5a707e5f9a3c0633.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, twitter, elon musk, donald trump

Twitter Users Call Elon Musk to Unban Donald Trump's Account

18:21 GMT 06.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington.
 In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Former US President Donald Trump was kicked off Twitter, along with other mainstream social media platforms, after the January 2021 Capitol riot, which he was accused of inciting.
With a new major shareholder at Twitter, its users have started to hope that their suggestions on how to improve the platform might be given a fair hearing and have begun bombarding Elon Musk (who recently joined the company's board) with requests to bring Donald Trump back.
Earlier, Musk asked his Twitter followers whether they want an edit button, receiving an overwhelmingly positive reaction. Then, it was revealed that Twitter is going to test the long-awaited function.
This got many people thinking that maybe a similar scenario could work with reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account - more than a year after he was de-platformed for allegedly inciting the Capitol Riot. Given that Musk's $2.89 billion investment has made him the largest stakeholder and provided him with greater clout on the platform's operations compared with outside investors such as Meta or Google.
© Photo : Twitter / @ACTBrigitteScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @ACTBrigitte
© Photo : Twitter / @LangmanVinceScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @LangmanVince
© Photo : Twitter / @Rothbard1776Screenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Rothbard1776
However, not everyone appears to be willing to welcome Trump back to Twitter.
© Photo : Twitter / @warren_MeidasScreenshot
Screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.04.2022
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @warren_Meidas
Before becoming Twitter's largest stakeholder, Musk also asked his followers if they believe Twitter adheres to principles of free speech. The Tesla founder earlier described himself as being a "free speech absolutist", and he is no stranger to criticising the platform for censorship as well.
Now that Musk's vote is the same as that of Twitter's former chief executive, Jack Dorsey, it is likely he may listen to the trending calls to unban Trump, who was booted off mainstream social media platforms, including Twitter, after the 2021 Capitol riot.
The former US president, for his part, condemned the big-tech social media platforms for undermining free speech and silencing conservative voices that appear to fall foul of the mainstream narrative.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала