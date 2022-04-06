https://sputniknews.com/20220406/twitter-users-call-elon-musk-to-unban-donald-trumps-account-1094531552.html

Twitter Users Call Elon Musk to Unban Donald Trump's Account

Twitter Users Call Elon Musk to Unban Donald Trump's Account

Former US President Donald Trump was kicked off Twitter, along with other mainstream social media platforms, after the January 2021 Capitol riot, which he was...

With a new major shareholder at Twitter, its users have started to hope that their suggestions on how to improve the platform might be given a fair hearing and have begun bombarding Elon Musk (who recently joined the company's board) with requests to bring Donald Trump back.Earlier, Musk asked his Twitter followers whether they want an edit button, receiving an overwhelmingly positive reaction. Then, it was revealed that Twitter is going to test the long-awaited function. This got many people thinking that maybe a similar scenario could work with reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account - more than a year after he was de-platformed for allegedly inciting the Capitol Riot. Given that Musk's $2.89 billion investment has made him the largest stakeholder and provided him with greater clout on the platform's operations compared with outside investors such as Meta or Google.However, not everyone appears to be willing to welcome Trump back to Twitter.Before becoming Twitter's largest stakeholder, Musk also asked his followers if they believe Twitter adheres to principles of free speech. The Tesla founder earlier described himself as being a "free speech absolutist", and he is no stranger to criticising the platform for censorship as well.Now that Musk's vote is the same as that of Twitter's former chief executive, Jack Dorsey, it is likely he may listen to the trending calls to unban Trump, who was booted off mainstream social media platforms, including Twitter, after the 2021 Capitol riot. The former US president, for his part, condemned the big-tech social media platforms for undermining free speech and silencing conservative voices that appear to fall foul of the mainstream narrative.

