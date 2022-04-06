https://sputniknews.com/20220406/turkey-considers-open-talks-with-syria-us-dollar-hegemony-on-the-rocks-1094513950.html

Turkey Considers Open Talks With Syria; US Dollar Hegemony on the Rocks

Turkey Considers Open Talks With Syria; US Dollar Hegemony on the Rocks

06.04.2022

Turkey Considers Open Talks with Syria; US Dollar Hegemony on the Rocks Turkish media is reporting that the Ankara government is considering opening talks for a renewed civil relationship with the Syrian government of Bashar Al Assad.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss false flags in Ukraine. The US has pushed several highly questionable narratives in Ukraine including potential chemical attacks, an attack on a maternity hospital, and now the wanton slaughter of civilians. Is Ukraine becoming the world's capital of false flags?Medea Benjamin, co-founder of CodePink, joins us to discuss military spending. Congress is expected to increase Joe Biden's already bloated military budget. Also, Weapons makers are making a fortune from the latest US proxy war in Ukraine.Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss world economics. The decision to seize Russia's sovereign assets may be remembered as the day that the US dollar lost its primacy as the world's reserve currency. Also, the IMF admits that local currencies are on the rise and that the Russian sanctions are likely the cause.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Washington's floundering relations in the Middle East have become particularly bad due to the Ukraine military crisis. The nations in that region work hard to maintain a positive relationship with Russia and this conflict of interests is leaving the Biden administration on the outside looking in.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Turkish media is reporting that the Ankara government is considering opening talks for a renewed civil relationship with the Syrian government of Bashar Al Assad. Also, we discuss the US reasons for attempting to topple the government of Pakistan.Regis Tremblay, an American citizen living in Crimea, joins us to discuss the Bucha provocation. Questions abound regarding the allegations of war crimes in Bucha. The unhinged response and the rejection of an investigation by the UK create doubts as to whether the collective West is acting in good faith.Miko Peled, author and activist, joins us to discuss Israel. Far right-wing militias in Israel are working to maintain an unofficial terror campaign against the Palestinians.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch and the author of "The American Farce Unravels: Shreds of January 6th," joins us to discuss global democracy. The US assumed the position as the global democracy police. A review of history reveals that the US empire has never considered democracy as a decisive measure to assess potential allies. What is the reason that the Biden administration has claimed this reason for its current worldwide military crusade?We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

